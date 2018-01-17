ORYX onto a winner with Wunderino content deal

PRESS RELEASES

January 17th 2018 – ORYX Gaming has integrated and launched a wide selection of proprietary and third-party content onto Wunderino online casino. The deal includes some of the most popular games from GAMOMAT and Kalamba Games.

Free rounds, Re-pick bonuses, Missions, Achievements, Red Hot Firepot and Golden Nights side bet jackpot features promise plenty of action and big wins for Wunderino players. These will be accessible for players on mobile, tablet and desktop.

Tobias Carlsson, CEO of Wunderino said: “We’re thrilled to have ORYX added to our product portfolio and to introduce games from popular providers such as Gamomat but also exciting up and comers like Kalamba Gaming.”

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “Wunderino are a superb casino brand with big plans for 2018. Our portfolio has a proven track record of excellent results and we are excited to welcome another partner onboard.”



About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a leading turnkey solutions provider. The omni channel cross-product platform contains a mix of proprietary and 3rd party games for Casino, Slots, Live dealer content, Lottery, Poker, Virtual Sports and Instant game offerings. They offer the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba, Golden Hero and a number of standard integrations such as Quickfire, Netent, NYX, EGT, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 5000+ aggregated world-class game titles.

About Wunderino

Wunderino was launched in the spring of 2016 by i-gaming veterans with the aim to offer more than just the “regular” casino experience by focusing on an innovative user experience and entertaining gamification elements in addition to a large selection of games. Wunderino is operated by the Rhino Group, holding both a Maltese and Schleswig-Holstein online casino license.

Comments