GalaBingo.com sponsors Afternoon’s on 4

GalaBingo.com, the UK’s leading online bingo brand, has signed a new media deal with British commercial television broadcaster Channel 4.

The sponsorship will see the online bingo operator appear on daytime TV every weekday between 2pm – 6pm on Channel 4, with the deal running from 1st January 2018 to 31st December 2018.

Programmes on Afternoon’s on 4 include, but is not limited to, Countdown, Fifteen to One, the £100k drop and Star Boot Sale.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Karina Adrian, PR & Brand Partnership Manager at GalaBingo.com says: “By sponsoring Afternoon’s on 4, we are able to put GalaBingo.com in front of both new and existing customers and create a significant level of awareness of the brand.”

This deal with Channel 4 expands GalaBingo.com’s TV sponsorship portfolio, which includes main sponsorship of ITV’s The Chase. GalaBingo.com will also continue to serve as the exclusive gaming partner of popular ITV shows Coronation Street and Emmerdale, extending a partnership which dates back to 2014.

