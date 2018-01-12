Three billion guaranteed main event prize pool at APT Kickoff Vietnam 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Manila, Philippines, January 12, 2018 – The Asian Poker Tour (APT), in partnership with the Pro Poker Club, opens the year with a bang as it has set a guaranteed Main Event prize pool of VND 3,000,000,000 for the upcoming APT Kickoff Vietnam 2018!

In addition, players will experience the changes the APT will start implementing this year.

First, players chasing for the historic title now have more time to get into the Main Event. Registration and re-entries will now be accepted until the start of Level 10. So players can actually register and/or re-enter during the first level of Day 2.

While in general, more players will get into the money as the payouts for each event will be structured to a “1 for every 6” format. Check out the complete payout table (Please take note that this does apply to Satellites)

Of course, players can still look forward APT signature tournaments: NLH, Head Hunter, Open Face Chinese Pineapple, Monster Stack, Deep Stack Turbos along with the Ante up for Charity which aims to raise funds for the Saigon Children’s’ Charity.

And at the end of the event, the APT Kickoff Vietnam 2018 Player of the Series (POS) will receive the exclusive APT POS ring, watch, trophy and US$ 800 cash while second and third place will receive US$ 100 each.

Although cash games are not available in Vietnam, players have a choice of Open Face Chinese Pineapple, No Limit Holdem and Fixed Time NLH Sit n’ Gos. Fixed Time SNGs run for 2 hours with fixed blinds. At the end of 2 hours, players are then paid out based on their remaining chips.

The APT Kickoff Vietnam 2018 will be held from January 19 -29 at the Pro Poker Club in Ho Chi Minh City. For more info, check out the APT Kickoff Vietnam 2018 event page.

