Habanero gears up for Italian market entry

10th January 2018 – Premium slots and table games provider Habanero is to push into Italy in 2018, kick-starting a year of targeted commercial expansion throughout Western Europe.

All 33 games developed by the supplier in 2016 and 2017 have now been certified to the requirements of the Italian regulator (AAMS), with the remaining titles in their catalogue and all new releases to follow in future.

Habanero is also in advanced discussions to take the games live with several leading operators in Italy. The company’s expansion is being spearheaded by experienced gaming executive Arcangelo Lonoce, who was appointed as European Head of Business Development in November 2017.

Former BetVictor executive Lonoce said: “We have progressed our global reach significantly in recent months and are delighted to have all of our most recent games certified in Italy.

“Habanero is entering an exciting phase of its growth, with expansion across Western Europe one of our core priorities as we lead into 2018.”

Habanero agreed a number of operator and supplier integrations in 2017, most-recently signing with multi-channel casino platform provider Digitain in December.

The supplier now offers over 80 video slots titles, 10 table games, and 10 video poker titles, which are integrated with over 60 operators and aggregators and available in 24 European and Asian languages.

