BtoBet announces newly redesigned group

The multinational iGaming and Sports betting technology partner BtoBet has reshaped its internal structure becoming a larger group today, embracing 2 companies, ITS (I-Trading solution) and IGS (I-Gaming Solutions) that allow the launch of 2 new divisions: BtoBet Sports and BtoBet Games.

ITS is specialized in risk management and trading while IGS is an experienced Games aggregator.

All operating under the same roof and adopting the same foremost technology.

With the new structure, BtoBet offers an even more comprehensive suite of products; Sportsbook platform and services for bookmakers and IGaming Platform and services devoted to the gaming industry.

Commenting on the BtoBet Sports division, BtoBet’s chairman Alessandro Fried stated:

“BtoBet Sports is focused on bookmakers’ needs and sportsbook players’ preferences. A dedicated team ensures the sports-betting brand provides the ultimate betting experience to the bettors. Based on BtoBet’s sports platform Neuron Sport, BtoBet Sports provides a highly customizable frontend for each operator, giving all the tools needed for risk management across all pre-match, live betting and virtual Jackpot betting products.”

About the BtoBet Games division, Fried highlighted:

“This new department is aimed at providing the perfect set of products and services needed for today’s iGaming business. A pull of skilled and dedicated experts assists and satisfies any of operator’s iGaming needs and requirements. The Neuron Casino omnichannel platform, based on Artificial Intelligence technology ensures tailored offers to maximize the effort of delivering the perfect Games offer.”

To conclude, Alessandro Fried announced:

“BtoBet’s new structure offers a bigger trusted team always available to support our Clients in their technical needs by providing advice when needed, flexibility to expand their business and a range of clear and simple products and services. We are able to allow the operators to manage their business autonomously, setting up their own strategies, all without the handicap of technology constraints or the limits of engaging fully-managed platforms. In addition, Btobet is able to supply them all the necessary services to make their own product and offer unique” and concluded “We are proud to present the new BtoBet Group at ICE, stand S1-320.”

About BtoBet

BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, finance, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained in these advanced environments, allows BtoBet to be visionary in the iGaming and Sports betting industry with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers’ and operators’ needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry. It counts on a very talented, continuously trained development team and day to day management support to clients. BtoBet allows licensees to be unique in the market, by giving them the opportunity to completely personalise their offers for Sports betting and iGaming business, online mobile and retail. BtoBet has technical branches with large ever-growing teams of developers in Skopje, Ohrid, Bitola, Belgrade, Nish, Tirana, and Rome. Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre. Visit our site on: www.btobet.com

