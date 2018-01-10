James Kilsby: Colombian market ‘becoming like Spain, France or Italy’

BUSINESS

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, GamblingCompliance.com’s James Kilsby discusses how Colombia is moving to liberalize its local gambling industry has attracted investors and new players.

With the exception of Brazil, which retains a federal law from the 1940s restricting certain aspects of betting and token contracts, Latin America has come out on top to become one of the most gambling-friendly jurisdictions in the West.

CalvinAyre.com asked James Kilsby, Americas Editor at GamblingCompliance.com, about the state of gambling regulation in the region, with particular attention to Colombia.

A growing market with the first of its online gambling licenses issued to Wplay.co last year, Colombia is “becoming like Spain or France or Italy,” said Kilsby. Recent launches in the market are a testament to the positive impact that the liberalization in Latin America’s gambling markets has brought.

“Pressure is very much slipping through right now, especially for and in Latin America, there are things being done right now,” said Kilsby, noting how Colombia’s regulated gambling environment has attracted both domestic and international operators to break ground in the country. In Colombia, online sports betting services are legalized, with clear regulations and compliance rules set by the local authority, Coljuegos.

According to Kilsby, there are currently two new bills pending in the Colombian Congress: one is in the Senate and another is in the Lower House, with the Chamber of Deputees. Kilsby explains that while both of these bills will allow online gambling, the former will provide monopoly for the government over the National Lottery, hence there are two structures over which the Colombian gambling market will depend.

“Both are pending but the question we’re really looking for is whether these two bills can be advanced with other political issues that are going on, with the president coming out to clean his political life at the moment, with a series of ongoing corruption scandals and corruption investigations,” said Kilsby.

Despite these political conditions, the Colombian gambling market is attracting more investors. “Colombia is open for business now as a regulated online gambling market, while there are companies based in other jurisdictions that are Latin America-facing, Colombia for the first time is a little bit like Spain right now or France or Italy,” said Kilsby.

