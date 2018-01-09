Fili Wiese: Don’t fall into the page rank trap

BUSINESS

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, Fili Wiese of Searchbrothers.com shares how affiliates can become more visible on the Google search engine.

Loading the player...

Companies aspire to be on top of Google’s search engine. They want their websites to be the first thing that internet users see when they click Google’s search button.

To make this possible, companies have started building links to improve the ranking of their websites in the search engines. They believe that getting more links will help their websites become popular with Google.

Fili Wiese of Searchbrothers.com said links are important to websites because Google loves links for discovery. After all, the “web” in worldwide web stands for interconnection of links.

“If you have a website or web page that doesn’t get any links, then why should Google crawl it from a prioritization point of view?” Wiese told CalvinAyre.com. “That having said, pages that have more links – it could be internal or external links – Google will prioritize it more often. That’s the reason why links remain important.”

Wiese, however, warned affiliates on wasting money on links that promise page ranks. He said affiliates must instead build links that drive convertible traffic to their websites.

“It’s not about page rank. It really isn’t. It used to be. Don’t fall into that trap. Don’t fall into the trap also for number of referring domains or things like that,” he said. “It’s really about, ‘Does a link drive traffic to your website?’ Not only that, ‘Does traffic convert?’”

When it comes to competing with established companies, Wiese said affiliates should focus on being creative and building traffic-converting links.

The biggest edge of smaller affiliates against big websites is time, according to Wiese.

“It is absolutely possible. You do need to be creative. Big budgets often refer to money. But the one thing that you may have more than a big player, often due to bureaucracy, is time. With effort and time, you can compete with the biggest of them,” he said. “Obviously, the big ones have an edge. They may be able to hire more people. But with the bureaucracy that comes with the bigger entity, they may not be able to do as much with the time as you might be able to do as an individual or as a small player. Use that advantage.”

Comments