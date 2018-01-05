Geneva Switzerland will host Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference for the first time

PRESS RELEASES

On February 21, 2018, Geneva (Switzerland) will host Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland for the first time.

The conference will focus on crypto economy features, blockchain investments, data protection using cryptography and relevant mining issues.

The special attention will be given to ICOs, initial coin offering, revealed in one of the presentations of the first block (differences between ICOs and venture financing) and in the panel discussion dedicated to the regulation of tokensales and clear signals of scam projects.

Invited experts

The conference will involve founders of successful blockchain companies who will share their experience. They will include William Piquard, COO at Gatecoin Limited, (will talk about cryptocurrency regulation in Europe) and Kir Kelevra, digital currency expert and founder of Bitup.io (will talk about cryptocurrency trading).

The conference will also feature presentations by leading lawyers, consultants, developers and other prominent figures of the blockchain industry.

Other conference activities

Besides speakers’ presentations and the panel discussion, Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland will also provide the exhibition of innovative applications and programs. Blockchain software developers will present their own projects at stands.

Manufacturers of mining farms, bitcoin ATMs and other blockchain infrastructure equipment are also invited.

Exhibitors will tell the audience about their projects in the pitch session format (a series of brief presentations). Such a format is convenient for investors, allowing them to see all projects and to choose the most prospective ones.

Organizer

The conference is included into a cycle of events organized by Smile-Expo worldwide. In 2017, Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference are taking place in Sweden, the Czech Republic, Russia, Estonia, Malta, Cyprus and a range of other countries. Conferences engage international specialists in decentralized technologies, including well-known politicians and developers of blockchain-based innovative solutions.

Venue

Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland will be held at Grand Hotel Kempinski, a luxury hotel in the very heart of Geneva with the all-round view to the city and the Lake of Geneva.

The conference is expected to bring together more than 300 participants and 12 speakers.

More information about the event can be found on the website of Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland – https://switzerland.bc.events/

