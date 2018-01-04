Pixel.bet ready to revolutionise eSports betting with new dedicated platform

PRESS RELEASES

Gaming fans now served by premium mobile brand as it enters beta mode

January 4, 2018 – Malta (Press Release): Pixel.bet is ready to revolutionise the eSports betting sector after launching its new specialist platform.

Pixel.bet, which is now live in beta mode, will offer tens of millions of fellow eSports fans worldwide a dedicated premium brand where they can wager on their favourite games and events.

The mobile-first platform comprehensively covers major games such as Dota 2, Counter Strike and League of Legends, as well as prestigious tournaments like ESL One, War Gaming League and StarLadder.

Fans can bet on their favourite teams and choose from dozens of betting markets on many match-ups, while benefitting from exceptional standards of user experience and player support.

Pixel.bet, founded by eSports lovers for eSports lovers, believes the rapidly-expanding eSports market requires a new leader that understands the sector and offers a superior service to what is currently available.

Richard Smith, pixel.bet CEO, says: “At present, eSports fans are not being served in the way they deserve. Their favourite games are tucked away in a small corner of a huge sports betting platform where the focus is football or tennis.

“We want to change all that by focusing purely on the games we and they love. We know what they want because we want it to.

“Pixel.bet has been designed to offer eSports fans a platform that is simple, fast and seamless. We spent a lot of time optimising the UX, making a solution that would be simple to place a bet while watching your favourite team playing live on Twitch.”

The potential for eSports betting is huge, with a recent Newzoo global survey showing that there will be 286 million enthusiasts and around 300 million casual followers by 2020. Newzoo said total revenues within the sector will be worth $1.49bn by then, but explained that eSports betting alone could actually be larger than the eSports economy itself.

Pixel.bet will initially be launched in European Union countries, but later expand to markets across the world.

It will offer the most comprehensive eSports betting service around, with bettors offered markets covering full tournaments, matches and individual games and maps.

“Our goal is quite simply to offer the best eSports experience for gamers,” says Smith. “With betting opportunities every day on our state-of-the-art platform, pixel.bet offers millions of fans the chance to ‘master the game’.”

About pixel.bet

Pixel.bet is the fastest mobile eSports betting platform made by gamers for gamers. It offer the best odds to bet on the biggest eSports event, including DOTA 2 and CS:GO. Its goal is to offer the best eSports experience for gamers. Pixel.bet was founded by eSports and gaming industry experts.

