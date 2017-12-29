BtoBet and Spinomenal new partners in iGaming

PRESS RELEASES

Spinomenal cross platform games supplier, providing the most innovative and high-end games to some of the world’s largest casino gaming operators, has signed a partnership with the advanced technological iGaming and Sportsbook platform BtoBet.

Commenting on the partnership, Spinomenal’s CEO Lior Shvartz, stated:

“We constantly strive to reach the perfect balance of amazing graphics, fun game flow and easy access for worldwide clients. Since its foundation, Spinomenal has created more than 85 original cross-platform games and we are just getting warmed up! We are very excited about the integration with BtoBet and are always happy to work with such a responsive and professional team of experts who are able to make the process easy and fast”.

Kostandina Zafirovska, BtoBet’s CEO highlighted:

“Spinomenal has interesting set of games and we’re enthusiastic about integrating their content onto BtoBet’s platform, ready for any regulated market. I firmly believe the combination of Spinomenal’s games proposal and BtoBet’s platform will definitely provide operators with the possibility to elaborate unique offers, tailored for every single market, offering more than 3,000 exciting games. Additionally, with our sophisticated Recommendation engine, operators can suggest to players their preferred games, at the ideal time and on their preferred device.”

About BtoBet

BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, finance, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained in these advanced environments, allows BtoBet to be visionary in the iGaming and Sports betting industry with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers’ and operators’ needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry. It counts on a very talented, continuously trained development team and day to day management support to clients. BtoBet allows licensees to be unique in the market, by giving them the opportunity to completely personalise their offers for Sports betting and iGaming business, online mobile and retail. BtoBet has technical branches with large ever-growing teams of developers in Skopje, Ohrid, Bitola, Belgrade, Nish, Tirana, and Rome. Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre. Visit our site on: www.btobet.com

About Spinomenal

Spinomenal was founded in late 2014 by Lior Shvartz and Omer Henia. From the first day of its existence, the company had a very clear vision: to be the lead content provider. Starting from scratch, Spinomenal quickly grew and developed new and original cross platform games with high-end graphic and sounds, but more importantly, brilliant new features. The ideas just kept pouring out along with a constant process of self-improvement. Today, the company is on top of its game and is always striving to reach higher, get better and rise to the next challenge.

