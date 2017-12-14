Seminole Tribe drags Jacksonville electronic gambling parlor operators to court

CASINO

The Seminole Tribe of Florida has lodged a string of anti-trust cases against the operators and landlords of electronic gambling parlors (EGPs) for violating the tribe’s exclusive right to offer slots and other video gambling systems in the state.

At least 26 personalities were named respondents in the lawsuit that the Seminoles filed before the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court of Duval County, the First Coast News reported on Thursday.

In their seven-page petition posted on the news outlet’s website, the Seminoles accused 11 operators and 15 landlords of infringing “upon the Tribe’s right to substantial exclusivity in the operation of casino-style gambling.”

It would be recalled that the Seminoles and State of Florida agreed in 2010 that the tribe will pay Florida its due revenue share in exchange for casino gambling exclusivity.

The gaming pact between the Seminoles and the State covers all Class III gaming activities, which includes slot machines and other video gambling systems.

According to the Seminoles, the tribe has remitted over $1 billion in revenue to the State of Florida as part of the agreement of the two parties and that they continue “to pay the state millions of dollars per month for such exclusivity.”

They argued that the operators violated the public policy established Florida’s anti-gambling under the Florida Statutes.

“Operation of the EGPs violates public policy established by Florida’s anti-gambling laws [and] constitutes an unfair method of competition and an unfair practice as prohibited by section 501.204, Florida Statutes,” the petition read.

Aside from prosecution, the tribe asked the court to issue a cease-and-desist order against the gambling operations of the respondents. The Seminoles also wanted the court to enjoin the landlord tenants from “allowing the use of premises owned, managed, or leased by them for the operations of EGPs.”

Disney adds $1 million to Florida gambling initiative

Still in Florida, Disney Worldwide Services reportedly donated yet another $1 million to the anti-gambling expansion initiative in the state.

FOX 35 reported that Disney’s total contribution to the political committee Voters In Charge since April is now at $3.88 million. Voters In Change is the sponsor of a ballot initiative that will “give Florida voters, not politicians, the exclusive right to approve or disapprove casino gambling.”

Trailing behind Disney in Voters In Change’s top donors list is anti-casino expansion organization No Casinos.

The initiative needs to reach a total of 766,200 valid petition signatures before the anti-gambling expansion measure can be included in the November 2018 ballot. According to the report, the committee had forwarded 528,169 valid signatures to the Florida’s Division of Elections.

