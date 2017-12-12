NairaBet selects Betgenius to drive in-play growth

PRESS RELEASES

Betgenius, the leading supplier of sophisticated sportsbook technology to regulated bookmakers and lotteries, has been selected as the primary in-play trading partner of NairaBet, Nigeria’s pioneering sports betting brand.

The agreement will see NairaBet tap into Betgenius’ unrivalled in-play trading coverage across all major sports, including football and basketball, to deliver a premium live betting experience to its online and retail customers.

The long-term partnership marks a significant enhancement of NairaBet’s live betting product by giving its traders access to the fastest and most accurate pricing on the market, as well as greater control of its in-play trading strategy.

Akin Alabi, CEO of NairaBet, said: “As competition grows in the Nigerian sports betting space, we at NairaBet made a decision to stand out from the crowd. One of the decisions we made was to partner with Betgenius to power our in-play markets. I am confident it will be a rewarding experience for both parties.’’

Matt Stephenson, Managing Director of Betgenius, said: “As one of Nigeria’s premier sportsbook operators NairaBet is leading the way in the growth of its in-play offering, building upon its own high quality in-house risk management team. The live betting trend is spreading across the African market and Betgenius is excited to bring our trusted product to many more partners in the region in the future.”

Betgenius’ highly flexible, automated InPlay Manager and PreMatch Manager tools allow sportsbook operators to partially or fully outsource their trading function, offering hundreds of thousands of markets across all major sports.

