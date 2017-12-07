bet365 lands fourth consecutive Best Bookmaker title at the SBC Awards

PRESS RELEASES

Sports betting giant bet365 capped a triumphant night at the SBC Awards by collecting the headline Bookmaker of the Year prize for the fourth year in a row.

Having also been crowned Football Bookmaker of the Year and Mobile Bookmaker of the Year, the Stoke-based operator only narrowly missed out on a fourth prize after William Hill beat it to the Racing Bookmaker of the Year title.

The end of year industry celebration at the stunning disco-the med Artillery Garden in central London also produced two other multiple prize winners, Betradar and Betgenius.

Betradar, a subsidiary of Sportradar AG, scooped the Esports Supplier of the Year and Best Live Streaming Product awards, as well as being highly commended in the Best Virtual Football Product category behind winners Golden Race.

Meanwhile, Betgenius picked up the Best Live Betting Product and the Best Sports Data Product, while being Highly Commended in two other categories, the Esports Supplier of the Year and Marketing Agency of the Year, the latter of which was won by Square in the Air.

More than 500 industry professionals were in attendance to celebrate another outstanding year for sports betting. Each of them was treated to a sparkling wine and cocktail reception, exclusive three-course seated dinner and Christmas themed snacks.

The evening’s entertainment also featured a bespoke ‘Boogie Wonder Nights’ show created by Full circle, a highly competitive set of in-built dodgems and a renowned London DJ.

SBC Managing Director Andrew McCarron said: “Congratulations to all of our winners, especially bet365 for retaining the Bookmaker of the Year prize, and Betradar and Betgenius for achieving double success on the night.

“Having taken a different approach for the fourth running of this event, we were delighted with the response from everyone in attendance. We are also extremely grateful for the support of our sponsors, particularly OPTIMA and Golden Race.”

Supplier Award Winners

White Label Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by Favbet)

Winner – BetConstruct

Highly Commended – FSB Tech

● Ultraplay

● EveryMatrix

● InBet Games

● Digitain

Sportsbook Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by HiPay)

Winner – SBTech

Highly Commended – BtoBet

● Openbet

● Kambi

● FSB Tech

● BetConstruct

● OPTIMA

● Digitain

Standalone Platform Provider of the Year (Sponsored By Trustly)

Winner – OPTIMA

Highly Commended – Openbet

● Amelco

● Singular

● Tecnalis

● EveryMatrix

● Vermantia

● InBet Games

Marketing Agency of the Year

Winner – Square in the Air

Highly Commended – Betgenius

● Digital Fuel Marketing

● Heavyweight Sport

● Initial Rewards

● Best Odds Marketing

Esports Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by Esports Insider)

Winner – Betradar

Highly Commended – Betgenius

● Abios

● Pinnacle

● Ultraplay

● RTSmunity

Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation

Winner – BtoBet

Highly Commended – Bettorlogic

● Digital Sports Tech

● Qubit

● Statscore

● Algosport

● Delasport

● TCM Inplay

Best Live Betting Product

Winner – Betgenius

Highly Commended – SBTech

● Sporting Solutions

● Metric Gaming

● Kambi

● Total Performance Data

● Betradar

Best Live Streaming Product

Winner – Betradar

Highly Commended – Perform

● Golden Race

● Racing Post

● SIS

● Abelson Info

Best Sports Sponsorship (Sponsored by Square in the Air)

Winner – Dafabet

Highly Commended – Ball Street

● SportPesa

● Betsafe

Best Sports Data Product

Winner – Betgenius

Highly Commended – SportRadar

● Statscore

● Perform / RunningBall

● Total Performance Data

● SIS

● Don Best Sports

● Racing Post

Best Payment Product

Winner – Trustly

Highly Commended – EML

● HiPay

● EveryMatrix / MoneyMatrix

● ECommPay

● Jeton Ventures Ltd

● Processing.com

● CashFlows

● W2 Global Data

Best Retail Betting Product

Winner – Vermantia

Highly Commended – OPTIMA

● SIS

● Crown Technologies

● Golden Race

● BetConstruct

Best Virtual Football Product

Winner – Golden Race

Highly Commended – Betradar

● Inspired Entertainment

● Playtech

● VsoftCo

Best Virtual Sports Product

Winner – Inspired Entertainment

Highly Commended – Golden Race

● Leap Gaming

● NSoft

● Playtech

● Betradar

● Kiron Interactive

● Vermantia

Best DFS Product

Winner – Oulala

Highly Commended – Swush

● Draft Fantasy

● EvenBet Gaming

● Premier Punt

● SportAD

● Scout Gaming Group

Best Multi-Channel Supplier (Sponsored by W2 Global)

Winner – Racing Post

Highly Commended – SBTech

● Openbet

● OPTIMA

● BTOBet

● Singular

● Vermantia

● Betgames.tv

Best Sport Themed Game

Winner – InBet Games

Highly Commended – Golden Race

● Inspired Entertainment

● Vsoft Co

● Spiffx Group

● Kiron Interactive

Operator/Affiliate Award Winners

Best Affiliate Product Innovation (Sponsored by Intertops)

Winner – LADbible Group

Highly Commended – OLBG

● Better Collective

● NetRefer

● Fresh8 Gaming

● Web Analysis Solutions

● Setanta Sports Media

Best Affiliate Partner Scheme (Sponsored by Affiliate Insider)

Winner – Energy Partners

Highly Commended – Kindred Affiliates

● Sun Bets Affiliates

● Mr Green

● Pinnacle

Esports Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by Betradar)

Winner – Pinnacle

Highly Commended – Danske Spil

● Unikrn

● ESP.bet

● GG.bet

Socially Responsible Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by BetConstruct)

Winner – Mr Green

Highly Commended – Unibet

● LeoVegas

● SportPesa

Marketing Campaign of the Year (Sponsored by SIS)

Winner – Marathonbet

Highly Commended – William Hill

● BetBright

● Racing Post

● BetVictor

● Betfred

Mobile Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by InBet Games)

Winner – bet365

Highly Commended – LeoVegas Sports

● BetBright

● 1Xbet

● Unibet

● Sky Bet

Racing Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by Racing Post)

Winner – William Hill

Highly Commended – bet365

● Fitzdares

● Star Sports

● Boylesports

● BetBright

Football Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by Ultraplay)

Winner – bet365

Highly Commended – Sky Bet

● BetBright

● Unibet

● 1Xbet

● FavBet

Rising Star in Sports Betting (Sponsored by Golden Race)

Winner – LeoVegas Sports

Highly Commended – Mr Green

● RedZone Sports

● Bookee

● LV BET

● Betser

● Coolbet

● Betstars

● 1Xbet

● Adjarabet

Affiliate of the Year (Sponsored by LeoVegas)

Winner – Better Collective

Highly Commended – Catena Media

● Livesport Media

● Raketech

● EasyOdds

● Checkd Media

● OLBG

● Gambling.com Group

Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by OPTIMA)

Winner – bet365

Highly Commended – Sky Bet

● William Hill

● Unibet

● Pinnacle

● Betsafe

● 10bet

● BetVictor

SBC Hall of Fame Inductees

● Paris Smith

● Fred Done

● Vigen Badalyan

