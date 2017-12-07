bet365 lands fourth consecutive Best Bookmaker title at the SBC Awards

Sports betting giant bet365 capped a triumphant night at the SBC Awards by collecting the headline Bookmaker of the Year prize for the fourth year in a row.
Having also been crowned Football Bookmaker of the Year and Mobile Bookmaker of the Year, the Stoke-based operator only narrowly missed out on a fourth prize after William Hill beat it to the Racing Bookmaker of the Year title.
The end of year industry celebration at the stunning disco-themed Artillery Garden in central London also produced two other multiple prize winners, Betradar and Betgenius.
Betradar, a subsidiary of Sportradar AG, scooped the Esports Supplier of the Year and Best Live Streaming Product awards, as well as being highly commended in the Best Virtual Football Product category behind winners Golden Race.
Meanwhile, Betgenius picked up the Best Live Betting Product and the Best Sports Data Product, while being Highly Commended in two other categories, the Esports Supplier of the Year and Marketing Agency of the Year, the latter of which was won by Square in the Air.
More than 500 industry professionals were in attendance to celebrate another outstanding year for sports betting. Each of them was treated to a sparkling wine and cocktail reception, exclusive three-course seated dinner and Christmas themed snacks.
The evening’s entertainment also featured a bespoke ‘Boogie Wonder Nights’ show created by Full circle, a highly competitive set of in-built dodgems and a renowned London DJ.
SBC Managing Director Andrew McCarron said: “Congratulations to all of our winners, especially bet365 for retaining the Bookmaker of the Year prize, and Betradar and Betgenius for achieving double success on the night.
“Having taken a different approach for the fourth running of this event, we were delighted with the response from everyone in attendance. We are also extremely grateful for the support of our sponsors, particularly OPTIMA and Golden Race.”
Supplier Award Winners
White Label Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by Favbet)
Winner – BetConstruct
Highly Commended – FSB Tech
● Ultraplay
● EveryMatrix
● InBet Games
● Digitain
Sportsbook Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by HiPay)
Winner – SBTech
Highly Commended – BtoBet
● Openbet
● Kambi
● FSB Tech
● BetConstruct
● OPTIMA
● Digitain
Standalone Platform Provider of the Year (Sponsored By Trustly)
Winner – OPTIMA
Highly Commended – Openbet
● Amelco
● Singular
● Tecnalis
● EveryMatrix
● Vermantia
● InBet Games
Marketing Agency of the Year
Winner – Square in the Air
Highly Commended – Betgenius
● Digital Fuel Marketing
● Heavyweight Sport
● Initial Rewards
● Best Odds Marketing
Esports Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by Esports Insider)
Winner – Betradar
Highly Commended – Betgenius
● Abios
● Pinnacle
● Ultraplay
● RTSmunity
Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation
Winner – BtoBet
Highly Commended – Bettorlogic
● Digital Sports Tech
● Qubit
● Statscore
● Algosport
● Delasport
● TCM Inplay
Best Live Betting Product
Winner – Betgenius
Highly Commended – SBTech
● Sporting Solutions
● Metric Gaming
● Kambi
● Total Performance Data
● Betradar
Best Live Streaming Product
Winner – Betradar
Highly Commended – Perform
● Golden Race
● Racing Post
● SIS
● Abelson Info
Best Sports Sponsorship (Sponsored by Square in the Air)
Winner – Dafabet
Highly Commended – Ball Street
● SportPesa
● Betsafe
Best Sports Data Product
Winner – Betgenius
Highly Commended – SportRadar
● Statscore
● Perform / RunningBall
● Total Performance Data
● SIS
● Don Best Sports
● Racing Post
Best Payment Product
Winner – Trustly
Highly Commended – EML
● HiPay
● EveryMatrix / MoneyMatrix
● ECommPay
● Jeton Ventures Ltd
● Processing.com
● CashFlows
● W2 Global Data
Best Retail Betting Product
Winner – Vermantia
Highly Commended – OPTIMA
● SIS
● Crown Technologies
● Golden Race
● BetConstruct
Best Virtual Football Product
Winner – Golden Race
Highly Commended – Betradar
● Inspired Entertainment
● Playtech
● VsoftCo
Best Virtual Sports Product
Winner – Inspired Entertainment
Highly Commended – Golden Race
● Leap Gaming
● NSoft
● Playtech
● Betradar
● Kiron Interactive
● Vermantia
Best DFS Product
Winner – Oulala
Highly Commended – Swush
● Draft Fantasy
● EvenBet Gaming
● Premier Punt
● SportAD
● Scout Gaming Group
Best Multi-Channel Supplier (Sponsored by W2 Global)
Winner – Racing Post
Highly Commended – SBTech
● Openbet
● OPTIMA
● BTOBet
● Singular
● Vermantia
● Betgames.tv
Best Sport Themed Game
Winner – InBet Games
Highly Commended – Golden Race
● Inspired Entertainment
● Vsoft Co
● Spiffx Group
● Kiron Interactive
Operator/Affiliate Award Winners
Best Affiliate Product Innovation (Sponsored by Intertops)
Winner – LADbible Group
Highly Commended – OLBG
● Better Collective
● NetRefer
● Fresh8 Gaming
● Web Analysis Solutions
● Setanta Sports Media
Best Affiliate Partner Scheme (Sponsored by Affiliate Insider)
Winner – Energy Partners
Highly Commended – Kindred Affiliates
● Sun Bets Affiliates
● Mr Green
● Pinnacle
Esports Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by Betradar)
Winner – Pinnacle
Highly Commended – Danske Spil
● Unikrn
● ESP.bet
● GG.bet
Socially Responsible Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by BetConstruct)
Winner – Mr Green
Highly Commended – Unibet
● LeoVegas
● SportPesa
Marketing Campaign of the Year (Sponsored by SIS)
Winner – Marathonbet
Highly Commended – William Hill
● BetBright
● Racing Post
● BetVictor
● Betfred
Mobile Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by InBet Games)
Winner – bet365
Highly Commended – LeoVegas Sports
● BetBright
● 1Xbet
● Unibet
● Sky Bet
Racing Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by Racing Post)
Winner – William Hill
Highly Commended – bet365
● Fitzdares
● Star Sports
● Boylesports
● BetBright
Football Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by Ultraplay)
Winner – bet365
Highly Commended – Sky Bet
● BetBright
● Unibet
● 1Xbet
● FavBet
Rising Star in Sports Betting (Sponsored by Golden Race)
Winner – LeoVegas Sports
Highly Commended – Mr Green
● RedZone Sports
● Bookee
● LV BET
● Betser
● Coolbet
● Betstars
● 1Xbet
● Adjarabet
Affiliate of the Year (Sponsored by LeoVegas)
Winner – Better Collective
Highly Commended – Catena Media
● Livesport Media
● Raketech
● EasyOdds
● Checkd Media
● OLBG
● Gambling.com Group
Bookmaker of the Year (Sponsored by OPTIMA)
Winner – bet365
Highly Commended – Sky Bet
● William Hill
● Unibet
● Pinnacle
● Betsafe
● 10bet
● BetVictor
SBC Hall of Fame Inductees
● Paris Smith
● Fred Done
● Vigen Badalyan