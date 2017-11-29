Matt Davey: For new offerings, go back to basics

BUSINESS

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, Matt Davey of NYX Gaming Group gives us a company update and shares how the company innovates their offerings.

Game developers and operators most of the time associate the word innovation to either of the two things: go big or be flashy.

Every now and then, questions like “what’s the next great thing” and “how are you going to change the product” or “how are you going to make something different” pop out during the hours-long brainstorming sessions in the office.

There will probably be one guy in the meeting who will blurt out: ”Can we get 3D holographic games to jump out of the screen?”

Matt Davey of NYX Gaming Group, however, believes the market doesn’t need flashy ideas in order to come out with innovative offerings. What operators should do, according to Davey, is simply go back to the basics of developing new offerings.

“The market needs great quality products. We think that just doing the basics, making certain the platform works well, the scales are always up, making sure that you have all the access to the game content,” Davey told CalvinAyre.com “Doing all that stuff and adding on some interesting stuff around, that’s what we’re focused on.”

Right now, Davey disclosed that NYX is has been busy with acquisitions and possible mergers in the future, including “raising transactions” with gaming technology firm Scientific Games.

US-based games developer Sci Games announced last week that it had acquired 10.7% of NYX’s outstanding ordinary shares from The Stars Group. Sci-Games, which previously held no stake in rival NYX, paid over C$27 million (US $21.2 million) for the Toronto-listed company’s shares.

Davey said that NYX is already providing Sci Games with scale in the online digital space.

“We took the company in public three years ago, it feels less than that. We’ve bought seven businesses over that time. So, we’ve got quite experience with the mergers and acquisitions model. The drivers behind that are around scale and the product. We think those drivers stay,” he said. “We are raising transactions with Scientific Games. We provide them scale in the online digital space. They already have a position real money wagering with IGS for instance but we can bring forward the scale that we have, the 200 customers we can reach. So again, this transaction underwrites that scale and product size matters.”

Davey also noted the importance of leaving operational people alone while they do the transactions so things will run smoothly as possible during mergers and acquisitions.

“Obviously, going through the seven transactions we’ve executed at a smaller level, as well as going through this transaction, it is important not to distract the operational people from doing it. We spent six months working out three-year strategic plan,” he said. “And out of that is a number of tasks and activities we intend to be doing. We manage to quarantine them from the whole process so they will have their eyes focused on that.”

