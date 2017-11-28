Sports betting comes to New Jersey – virtually – on Playsugarhouse.com

PRESS RELEASES

Inspired’s Virtual Sportsbetting Debuts Online in the United States

CHERRY HILL, NJ – November 2017 – SugarHouse Online Casino is making history in the iGaming world by bringing Inspired Entertainment’s Virtual Sportsbetting to the United States for real money gambling online for the first time. Sportsbetting is now available in New Jersey, virtually!

PlaySugarHouse.com is pleased to offer online players exciting ways to wager and win on Virtual Sports betting Events. Bettors can wager on an endless line-up of simulated races, including Horse, Greyhound, Speedway and Motor Racing, and even team sports; with Soccer being the first virtual team sports game to launch on the site, with more to follow soon.

Combining Ultra HD graphics with ‘live’ commentary, Inspired’s award-winning products take sporting enthusiasts right to the track or arena. When betting on a virtual sporting event, players make their wager and then watch the live stream of the event; it’s just like watching the real life events – and there’s no handicap knowledge required.

“We are excited to lead the way in bringing online Virtual Sportsbetting to the United States with our debut in N ew Jersey,” said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. “Adding Inspired’s Virtual Sportsbetting events to our mix of online games is another example of how PlaySugarHouse.com offers its players a wide range of the most entertaining and innovative games in the industry!”

Rush Street Interactive partnered with Inspired Entertainment, Inc., the originator and leading global provider of Virtual Sportsbetting, to bring the games to New Jersey’s online market. Inspired’s MD Digital, Lucy Buckley, described the successful launch in New Jersey’s online market as, “fantastic news for the business and for the North American gaming industry alike.”

Regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), the PlaySugarHouse.com site boasts over 300 slots from Konami, IGT, Aristocrat, WMS Gaming, Bally, NYX Gaming Group, Spin Games, High 5 Games, and NetEnt. Visitors on PlaySugarHouse.com will also find a wide range of online table games including single-deck and multi-deck blackjack games only available at PlaySugarHouse.com.

SugarHouse Online Casino features enticing player promotions, including industry low, player-friendly, wagering requirements of only 1 times on bonuses and rewards. After registration, players receive a free bonus wheel spin where they are guaranteed to receive between $10 and $20. In addition, they will receive a 100% bonus on their first deposits of up to $100. New Jersey’s premier online casino loyalty program, iRush Rewards, offers players unique and exciting benefits and rewards both online and at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, an affiliate of Rush Street Gaming, was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating online gaming sites. Rush Street Interactive is also the developer of the SugarHouse’s Casino4Fun website. Rush Street Gaming is one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in North America. Rush Street developed and operates Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York. For more information, visit www.rushstreetgaming.com. SugarHouse Online Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Johnson

(609) 788-8548

lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com

Comments