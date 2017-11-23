Cebu City Council backs new IR project outside Manila

CASINO

The Cebu City Council (CCC) has backed the bid of Philippine property developer Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI) to construct an integrated resort outside Manila.

Cebu Daily News reported that by a 7-5 vote, the CCC has endorsed UHRI’s application for a casino license before the state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

UHRI reportedly planned to turn the 39,854-square-meter Kawit Island, which was originally reserved for quarantine services and maritime hospital of DOH, into a world-class integrated resort that 1000-bed hotel, casino, convention center and restaurants, among others.

But in order for the project to move forward, UHRI needed to seek the blessing of the CCC and, afterwards, PAGCOR.

In his letter request, UHRI President Frederick Go told the council that their firm plans to start “a world-class development that will stand as a landmark in the Visayas Region and the country. We submitted an unsolicited proposal for the City’s kind consideration.”

Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr., who drafted the resolution on the matter, clarified that their endorsement only covers UHRI’s bid for a casino license. He said UHRI will need to get another approval should they decide to pursue the development once the firm secures PAGCOR’s approval.

Raymond Alvin Garcia, one of the five councilors who voted against the endorsement, warned of possible legal ramifications as result of the council’s approval of the request.

He said that the council seemed to have already favored UHRI in the development of the reclaimed land instead of bidding it to many property developers.

“We’re being presumptuous. We’re giving authority to them as if UHRI is the winning bidder of the project even if their unsolicited proposal will still have to go through Swiss Challenge. It’s like we’re doing them a favor without even going through the whole process first,” Garcia said, according to the report.

Councilors Jose Daluz III echoed the sentiment of Garcia as he urged his colleagues to first look into the restrictions on the use of Kawit Island since the property was only donated by the Department of Health (DOH).

“This endorsement should be part of a bigger memorandum of agreement (MOA) on the P18 billion facility proposed there. It shouldn’t be done in advance,” Daluz said.

Early this year, PAGCOR chair Andrea Domingo has floated the idea of replicating PAGCOR Entertainment City in Cebu as she believes Manila is slowly becoming too congested for another multi-billion integrated casino resort.

In May, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) announced that it had awarded a provisional casino license to Philippine casino operator Udenna Development Corp. Udenna held the groundbreaking ceremony of its US$341-million Emerald Resort and Casino project in late July.

Comments