Sigma 2017: BtoBet changes technology’s concept on the expo floor

PRESS RELEASES

International choreographer and dancers to interpret the essence of digital transformation, showing how rapidly the technology changes every aspect of life, business partnership and iGaming included.

The multinational company, BtoBet is going to bring a unique tech-show to Malta: for the first time in the gambling industry, the technology will become action and be live through Art, Music and Dance.

On 23 and 24 November, at the MFCC, every hour, Gianluca Blandi – an eclectic choreographer and dancer, promoting international dance festivals in New York and Europe – together with a group of skilled and flexuous dancers coming from Las Vegas, Mexico, Malta and Italy, will be the protagonists of a spectacular metaphorical show.

In fact, in an unprecedented dancing performance, the international dancers will show how the igaming industry and the dancing spheres have a common ground when it comes to trust and flexibility, to cement a relationship and to establish a long-term partnership.

Commenting on the disruptive performance organised by BtoBet, sponsoring SiGMA 2017, the CMO Sabrina Soldá, highlighted:

“The 5 dancers will be extraordinary interpreters of the importance of a trusted technological partner to follow on the iGaming floor in order to let operations dance to the rhythm of the highest tech beat. In a B2B environment, where everything is technical and ruled by numbers and algorithms, being disruptive marks a big difference in the technology’s outcomes: digital transformation is progressing and is going to change every aspect of the business and of life. I firmly believe the creative thinking and a fast adaptability are the only ways to succeed in a time of significant changes.”

All operators willing to meet BtoBet’s experts at SIGMA can contact sales@btobet.com.

About BtoBet

BtoBet is a pioneer in new technologies for iGaming operators and the betting industry by using technological intelligence as its main base for its products. It offers unique, customisable, secure and flexible cloud based systems delivering unprecedented capabilities to drive sportsbook and iGaming business. BtoBet has offices in Macedonia, Italy and Malta. The Technical team of the company is in Skopje and has an ever-growing team of developers. BtoBet’s dynamic Sportsbook team operates from Rome, whilst Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre.

Comments