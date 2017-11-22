PokerGO launch another Poker Masters without the purple jacket

POKER

Poker Central and their video on demand subscription network PokerGO has announced plans to launch the U.S. Open but is it anything other than the Poker Masters without a jacket.

Stranger Things, House of Cards, The AO, Ozarks.

It’s because of the quality of shows like these that when I receive an email notification of a price increase, I don’t bat an eyelid.

The Netflix development team live in our minds. They know what we watch, how often we watch, and how we watch. They take that information and pummel us with value until we switch the TV off, look into the mirror and realise we have aged ten years.

Before Netflix aired original content, they were nothing.

Today, they are everything.

But being the best comes at a price.

Take Stranger Things 2 for example. The opening episode drew 15 million views in three days. And with good reason. The Goonies come ET come Close Encounters of the Third Kind has been a nostalgic revelation, and then came Episode 7.

What the fuck were they thinking?

Did they suddenly sack the entire writing team, hire a new bunch of idiots, and then fire them before returning to the old crew for Episode 8?

That blip shows that when you’re sitting at the top, even a momentary twitch of a butt cheek, is picked apart from those that have grown to love you, and Poker Central and PokerGO have just lifted a butt cheek.

The hands-down best provider of poker content in this land and the Upside Down has announced plans to host another High Roller series Jan 31 – Feb 11.

The event, called The U.S. Poker Open, takes place at the ARIA Resort & Casino, and consists of eight games, with the winner of the most money, handed a trophy and declared the champion.

Sound familiar?

Here is the breakdown of the events:

Event #1: Feb 1 $10k NLHE

Event #2: Feb 2 $10k PLO

Event #3: Feb 3 $25k NLHE

Event #4: Feb 4 US Poker Open $25k Mixed Game Championship

Event #5: Feb 56 $10k NLHE

Event #6: Feb 7 $25k NLHE

Event #7: Feb 8 $25k NLHE

Event #8: Feb 9 $50k NLHE Main Event

All events will be streamed live on PokerGO.

Netflix released The OA on December 16, and Stranger Things followed in the summer of that year. They are in the same genre, but two very different shows.

The U.S. Poker Open is the same genre as the ARIA High Rollers and Super High Rollers, and the Poker Masters, but it’s also the same bloody show, with the only difference being the introduction of a Mixed Game element.

I haven’t grabbed my kerosene lamp and pitchfork. I’m still a big supporter of what PokerGO is trying to achieve, but if I were a subscriber, I would want a little more.

High Roller after High Roller after High Roller.

Is that enough to keep your subscriptions flowing?

Not for me.

Something has to be different, even if it’s a little button in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen that says, “Skip Intro.”

I need stranger things, not the same things.

