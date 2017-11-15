Seventh heaven for Better Collective after picking up another Gazelle Award

PRESS RELEASES

November 15th, 2017 – Better Collective, the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities, and betting tips, has secured their seventh consecutive Børsen Gazelle Award, which celebrates financial growth.

This impressive feat puts Better Collective amongst an elite group of a very small handful of Danish companies that have been around since the inception of the Gazelle award.

Børsen’s national Gazelle Awards recognise businesses who’ve shown growth for at least four straight years, and Better Collective is now one of the most prolific winners, with titles in every year since 2011.

This also marks the third consecutive year of Better Collective of holding the title of “Super Gazelle,” which is a company that has won the award for 5 consecutive years.

Today’s announcement marks thirteen years of successful growth for Better Collective, whose revenues have now improved consistently since 2004.

It’s also been a progressive year on the M&A front with the acquisitions of Sportsfreunde, CasinoLounge.co.uk and WettPortal expanding their presence across Europe.

Jesper Søgaard, Founder and CEO of Better Collective: “I am so proud that we, as a collective, have been able to keep this incredible growth going—and receiving this award is a tangible symbol of our achievements.

“For the past seven years, every time we are bestowed with this honour it makes us thankful, and truly motivates us to go further. There will come a point where this type of growth is not feasible as our company expands and our market matures—but that doesn’t deter us from trying to keep the streak going.”

About Better Collective

Better Collective is the world’s leading provider of betting tips, bookmaker information and gambling tools, enriching the betting experience by giving its users the ability to easily research, identify and find the best odds on thousands of events.

Founded in 2004, Better Collective powers a range of gambling sites and products, including the world’s biggest social network for sports betting, bettingexpert.com, which generates more than 125,000 new betting tips per month.

The social tipping product brings together and analyses the opinions of over 350,000 users worldwide across 40 different sports. In 2015, bettingexpert.com was named Best Affiliate at the prestigious EGR Operator Awards.

In 2016, Better Collective launched SmartBets, the world’s first customisable odds comparison site, offering in-depth team and match pages for complete overview, in-play odds and full transparency on bookmaker payouts.

Better Collective’s portfolio includes more than 1,000 websites and products, including Roulette Geeks, the complete and unrivalled guide to roulette, CasinoVerdiener, the go-to place for German casino players and Betting Odds Calculator, the app which enables users to find true betting value.

