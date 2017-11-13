Nektan partners with Videoslots for latest B2B integration

PRESS RELEASES

Operator will become first in Europe to go live with Konami content via the Spin Games RGS

13th November, 2017 – Nektan PLC (AIM: NKTN), the leading international B2B gaming solutions and services provider, has integrated its wide range of content with Videoslots.com.

As part of the agreement, and subject to regulatory approval, Videoslots will become the first operator in Europe to go live with Konami Gaming, Inc. (Konami) hits like Lotus Land™ and Gypsy Fire™ via the Spin Games RGS (ROC).

In addition, the platform provider will supply the operator with a range of content from independent games studios over the coming months.

The deal is facilitated by Nektan’s landmark deal with Spin Games which has seen it become the first supplier in Europe to offer an expanded library of Konami video slots online.

Daniel Hansen, Head of Games at Videoslots, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be the first operator in Europe to gain access to some of Konami’s highly rated content online following our partnership with Nektan.

“The integration of the Spin RGS via Evolve Lite platform was quick and painless, and working with the team has been a real pleasure.

“I’m very optimistic about the future of this partnership as we look to use Nektan’s connections to bring more titles from bespoke game studios to our platform.”

Claire Osborne, Commercial Director at Nektan, said: “This is a major deal for us and marks another significant B2B games platform integration. The speed at which the integration took place proves our platform can provide a competitive edge and be highly beneficial to operators.

“We’re very pleased to be launching content with Videoslots, and are sure their customers will enjoy the immensely popular games Konami and our other providers have to offer.”

About Nektan:

Nektan is a leading international B2B mobile gaming solutions and services provider, operating in the regulated, interactive real money gaming (RMG) gaming space, delivering original and innovative solutions to commercial organisations that have established online audiences.

Nektan’s full end-to-end technology platform, Evolve, simplifies and supports the route to mobile and desktop gaming revenues, managing the full customer experience and back-office operations, allowing commercial partners to focus on marketing the product to their consumers.

Nektan’s US operating subsidiary, provides US land-based casinos with in-venue mobile gaming solutions which allow operators to add mobile technology and content to their existing offerings, with products accessible to players across both cabinets and mobile devices inside the casinos. Respin has a strong intellectual property portfolio including game patents for Rapid Games™ (on-property mobile entertainment), and other captivating concepts and brands.

Nektan is headquartered in Gibraltar, regulated by the Gibraltar Licensing Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, as well as in the Irish market and maintains sales and customer support operations in its two primary geographical targets, Europe and North America. The proprietary Evolve technology is developed and maintained by a talented and experienced team of employees from Nektan’s Indian office.

Nektan plc was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2014.

Further information on Nektan can be found on the Group’s website at www.nektan.com

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of almost 2,300 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races and Battle of Slots. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation.

Videoslots.com also provides market-leading customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection, allowing players to select their maximum bet limit per spin, and robust compliance procedures. It was the winner of Best Casino at the 2015 and 2016 Casinomeister Awards, Best Gaming Experience and Best Casino Manager at the 2016 Casinomeister Awards, and Best Slots Operator at the 2017 International Gaming Awards.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based parent company Videoslots Ltd, and holds licences in Malta, the UK and Curacao. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com.

Comments