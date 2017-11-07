Twelve40 enters Pariplay partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Jersey, 7th November 2017: Leading lottery and instant win platform provider Twelve40 has announced a major new partnership with Pariplay to integrate the industry supplier’s content into the Twelve40 platform.

The significant commercial agreement will see Twelve40 add Pariplay titles, including Asteroids, Fire vs Ice and Rio Bingo, to its flourishing white label platform and content solutions.

Andy Jarrett, CEO of Twelve40, said: “We are really happy to have signed this deal to offer Pariplay content to our partners, a landmark agreement that continues our commitment to providing operators with the most comprehensive and engaging selection of igaming content.

“This is a hugely exciting partnership, and we look forward to enjoying a long and productive relationship with Pariplay.”

Adrian Bailey, Managing Director at Pariplay, said: “Growing our footprint in markets around the world is a priority for Pariplay, and doing so with a partner with global aspirations like Twelve40 represents a real opportunity to expand our market reach.

“We are constantly striving to ensure that players get the most out of their gameplay experience, and it’s great to have partnered with a company that shares our philosophy.”

Twelve40 delivers a turnkey lottery and instant win gaming solution that offers unparalleled flexibility and speed to market, powering operators worldwide including the AfroMillionsLotto and the gaming provider Loto System in Mexico.

Notes to editors

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 ortom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Twelve40

Twelve40 provides a complete a turnkey platform solution, ideal for white label or new operators, as well as existing paper ticketed or online operators through a simple, hassle-free integration.

Regulated in Jersey and with the aim of empowering customers with innovative lottery and gaming entertainment, Twelve40’s lottery platform is behind a number of renowned providers worldwide.

Twelve40 is disrupting the lottery market with progressive entertainment for demanding new generations, and as part of this evolvement have most recently developed blockchain based, crypto currency enabled lottery games.

Twelve40 also offers a wide selection of proprietary instant win games, as well as third party titles, through a series of integrations with leading software providers.

About Pariplay Ltd.

Pariplay is a world-renowned developer and supplier of original games to the iGaming industry, boasting an enviable collection of nearly 100 immersive slots, scratch cards and instant win titles. Recent collaborations with iconic brands, such as Atari and Valiant Entertainment, have complemented the portfolio even further, with the addition of a range of themed games including Star Raiders™, Asteroids™, Black Widow, X-O Manowar® and Bloodshot®. Pariplay also holds claim to their own range of premium feature slots such as Pets, Froots and Fire vs Ice, that have become massive hits in the slots arena.

Comments