Technifying iGaming tour 2017 Germany and Eastern Europe

German operators confirmed a strong interest in BtoBet’s exclusive technology talks. The Tour will proceed towards Eastern Europe in a few weeks.

Eig Berlin has just concluded and the leading igaming and sports betting software provider BtoBet is ready to move its much appreciated Technifying iGaming Tour 2017 to Bulgaria.

In Germany, BtoBet’s chairman Alessandro Fried met European operators keen to know how effective technology can increase gamblers’ engagement in the evolving digital environment, fulfilling their need and expectations.

To discover more about the influence of digital development in igaming and sports betting, download the Industry Report “Digital transformation: betting and gaming catch the global tech wave.”

Commenting on the Technifying iGaming Tour 2017- Berlin, Fried reported:

“The power of the technology that players and bettors now carry around with them 24/7 is opening up a whole new world of opportunities for licensees to engage with their customers. The proliferation of mobile touchpoints, and the ability to access content on-demand, suggests that purchasing power has shifted from the brand and retailer to the consumer.”

Fried also highlighted, “With digitalization, the player’s journey has become more interesting and full of opportunities. Operators must be ready to shape their products following the customers’ expectations. Trustful iGaming and Sports betting software providers must be able to totally support operators, providing the latest software engines to understand their clients’ 3D journey and the adequate tools to drive their business in a profitable direction.”

Licensees that did not have the possibility to participate in the exclusive tech-chats held by Alessandro Fried in Berlin, will have the opportunity to discover BtoBet’s farsighted sportsbook and iGaming platform tech-tools in Sofia, 20-22 November, by contacting BtoBet at sales@btobet.com.

About BtoBet

BtoBet is a pioneer in new technologies for iGaming operators and the betting industry by using technological intelligence as its main base for its products. It offers unique, customisable, secure and flexible cloud based systems delivering unprecedented capabilities to drive sportsbook and iGaming business. BtoBet has offices in Macedonia, Italy and Malta. The Technical team of the company is in Skopje and has an ever-growing team of developers. BtoBet’s dynamic Sportsbook team operates from Rome, whilst Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre.

