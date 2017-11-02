Packers underdogs hosting Lions among NFL week 9 betting matchups

SPORTS

A couple NFC teams coming off bye weeks in Week 9 got an opportunity to get additional practice time in with new quarterbacks after losing their starters to injuries. For the Green Bay Packers, they are hoping Brett Hundley will get the job done as they host the Detroit Lions as 3-point home underdogs in the Monday Night Football game.

Hundley lost his first start against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago replacing the injured Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), and bettors seem to be fading Green Bay again in this spot versus Detroit after the Lions opened as 2.5-point road favorites. Detroit has failed to cover the spread in five of its last six trips to Lambeau Field, and sportsbooks will likely need that trend to continue based on early betting action supporting the Lions.

On Sunday, the winless San Francisco 49ers are listed as 2-point home dogs as they welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Levi’s Stadium. While the 49ers just acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots earlier in the week, he is not expected to make his first start until November 12 against the New York Giants.

The Cardinals have been as high as 2.5-point chalk and as low as -1 with Drew Stanton set to make his first start for Carson Palmer, who suffered a season-ending injury to his arm in a 33-0 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London two weeks ago. Arizona has won the past five meetings straight up but has gone 1-3 ATS in the last four.

The surprising Rams are also coming off their bye week, and they are 4-point road favorites visiting the New York Giants. Los Angeles opened at -3.5 and is tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West lead at 5-2. The Giants headed into their bye at 1-6, but they have covered the spread in the previous eight meetings with the Rams.

In addition, the Jacksonville Jaguars return from their bye as 5-point home chalk versus the Cincinnati Bengals after opening at -3.5. Books will need the Bengals to come through as road dogs, and they have won the past four meetings SU, going 3-0-1 ATS.

