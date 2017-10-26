Genting re-sign with FSB in long-term sports betting solution

PRESS RELEASES

Sports betting platform provider FSB has renewed a multi-year deal with their longest standing partner, Genting (GentingBet). Genting was FSB’s first client to take their fully-managed sports betting solution and the partnership has been running since 2013. The two companies will now continue to work together for the foreseeable future.

FSB’s CEO, David McDowell, commented: “Genting were the first client to believe that we could build and launch a sports betting service. Renewing the contract after four years speaks volumes about the relationship we have built together. I’m particularly happy to be extending our relationship with one of the biggest names in the business.”

Andy Bentley, Operations Director of Genting UK, said: “Extending the relationship with FSB was an easy decision. Their platform, team and attitude are among the best in the industry. FSB are quickly establishing themselves as a major supplier and we are looking forward to our ongoing cooperation.”

