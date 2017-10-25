Twitch poker streams set to become even better after TwitchCon keynote

POKER

If you love watching online poker streams on Twitch then things are about to get very exciting indeed after Twitch CEO, Emmett Shear, announced a whole new set of features.

Jan Carlzon is credited with creating the phrase Moments of Truth while the President of Scandinavian Airlines. It’s that moment when the customer first comes into contact with your brand. The time when the customer decides whether you are worth his or her time.

Moments of Truth are critical for a company who wants to learn how to grow in line with customer expectation, but the problem online poker rooms face are rules that prevent their employees from having that experience. The laws, to prevent cheating, mean they have to rely on trial and error Moments of Truth, and this can be a very costly and disruptive process for any company.

It’s for this reason that online poker rooms hire ambassadors. It circumvents the system. The law doesn’t view a player as being an employee in the strictest sense of the word. It allows the player to experience Moments of Truth firsthand, and provide feedback to the company, as well as converse with other players who are experiencing the same Moments of Truth at the rock face.

All of this means if you have a tribe of loyal followers, your worth to an online poker room is vaulted considerably. In the coming years, expect to see contracts with online poker players devoid of a tribe to expire, and their replacements to arrive at the front door armed with thousands of digital followers.

So the poker world should have been paying attention when Twitch CEO, Emmett Shear, took to the stage at the Glitch Theatre in Long Beach, CA a few days ago to deliver a keynote speech as part of TwitchCon 2017.

If you weren’t paying attention, let me help you out.

Although we saw no dollar signs, Shear told the audience that Twitch revenue was on the rise with year-on-year (YoY) revenue up 71%. Twitch Prime brought in 50% more subscriptions (one subscriber every four seconds). And more than 110k creators joined their affiliate program.

The new 60-Second Clip feature rolled out last year has accumulated more than a billion views giving Twitch a valid reasons to roll out, even more, features in the coming year.

Here they are:

All New Stream Summary

Beginning in November, Twitch streamers will have a brand new dashboard arming you with unique insights into the behaviours of your tribe so you can do more of what works, and less of the stuff that bombs.

Premieres

Inviting your friends to the house to watch the first episode of Game of Thrones will soon be a Twitch thing. To help creators build anticipation, Twitch will allow them to create more tension with more profound buzz-filled build-ups to special events. Twitch expect Premiers to be available by the end of the year.

Raids

Do you want to see Jason Somerville and his army of whatever he calls them turning up unexpectedly in the middle of Lex Veldhuis’s live stream? Well, Twitch is making that easier in November by including a new Raid Command.

Rooms

Currently, everyone is squeezed into one room. By year-end, Twitch will allow streamers to create multiple rooms, which remain open even when the host isn’t streaming – a perfect way to grow trust within a tribe.

Achievements

An all-new system that enables creators to see how they are progressing against specific goals: like making partner, or witnessing the affiliate hit rate heading north.

Subscription Gifting

Ditch your Next Christmas gift cards and start buying Twitch subscription packages as gifts. Options to purchase a $4.99, $9.99 and $24.99 Twitch subscription as a gift is coming soon.

Twitch is hoping to create most of the changes by the year-end, so keep an eye out for your favourite streamer.

