Economic crunch takes a bite out of South Africa casino profits

South African casinos are feeling the heat of the prevailing economic downturn as their revenue dries up this year.

Quoting the Casino Association of South Africa (CASA), Sunday Times reported that the casino industry is experiencing a decrease in revenue “due to current economic conditions negatively impacting consumers’ disposable income and revenue erosion from illegal gambling.”

It was also the first recorded gross gaming revenue slide since South Africa built the casino industry.

Data from the CASA showed that their members posted a total of R17.8 billion (US$1.30 billion) for the fiscal year of 2017, 1.8 percent lower from last year’s R18.2 billion (US$1.33 billion).

Of all the casinos in South Africa, CASA considered the North West as the biggest loser. The casino group pointed out that the government’s decision to allow another casino in the province last year sent North West’s revenue plunging to 22.1 percent.

The controversial decision is now a subject of a law suit, according to CASA.

Gauteng, considered to be the largest gross gaming contributor in South Africa, joins North West on the losing side with a 1.6 percent revenue drop.

South Africa’s silver lining can be found in Western Cape, as the region posted a 5.3 percent gross gaming revenue growth.

“What emerges is a picture of an industry that‚ although displaying strengths in certain key areas‚ is undeniably facing a number of challenges,” Dr. Jabu Mabuza, chairperson of CASA, explained. “Our current economic climate‚ has also had significant implications on how much money is available to consumers as disposable income and how they choose to spend it.”

He also called on the government to stamp out illegal gambling activities in South Africa, reminding them that the gambling industry is one of the country’s bread and butter.

Despite the revenue slump, CASA members continue to fulfill its obligations in areas such as responsible gambling‚ education‚ health‚ sports‚ arts and culture‚ and the environment. The group said they already spent a total of R155 million (US$11.34 million) for these initiatives.

