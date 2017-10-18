Pragmatic Play strengthens commercial team with key hires

PRESS RELEASES

Provider’s rapid growth marked by three experienced appointments and two key promotions

Malta, 18 October 2017: Multi-award-winning slot developer Pragmatic Play has boosted its account management team with the appointment of several experienced igaming executives.

Joss Webster, formerly of LeoVegas, and Christopher Hedlund, ex-Junior Casino Manager at Mr Green join as Key Account Managers, while former Sales Manager at Evolution Gaming, Matthijs Vogelenzang, takes up the role of Business Development Manager.

Wayne Fisher has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer (Europe), following periods as a Senior Key Account Manager at NetEnt and Head of Casino at Evoke Gaming.

Astrid Lehmann has also been promoted to the position of Senior Account Manager, having built up a wealth of experience in the igaming industry across time with iSoftBet and Yggdrasil Gaming.

Yossi Barzely, Chief Business Development Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are in an exciting phase of our development, and I am very happy to see the team grow with this group of excellent promotions and hires.

“We have enjoyed a series of operational highlights in recent months, and I’m certain our growing team will help Pragmatic Play continue to deliver on its potential.”

This latest round of commercial strengthening follows the appointment of Harry Biring as Chief Commercial Officer (Gibraltar) – another promotion following his employment in May 2017 – and the June 2017 appointment of Victoria Bonner as Head of Marketing.

Pragmatic Play releases two new games per month throughout the year, which are now a fixture on some of the world’s leading casino brands.

