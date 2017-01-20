Quickspin enters Denmark with Vera&John

PRESS RELEASES

Stockholm, January 19th, 2017 – Mobile-friendly HTML5 games from leading Swedish slots supplier Quickspin are now available in Denmark for the first time after going live on Vera&John.dk.

The roll-out strengthens the long-standing partnership between the supplier and the operator, with Quickspin games already available on Vera&John’s websites around the world.

Players in the regulated Danish market now have access to the full suite of Quickspin’s blockbuster titles, including the commercially successful Big Bad Wolf, The Wild Chase, and Crystal Queen.

Quickspin CEO Daniel Lindberg said the move was a major milestone for the firm as it looks to expand its reach across Europe. He added: “We are thrilled to be entering the Danish market with our long-standing partner Vera&John.

“We have worked closely and successfully with them over a number of years now, and we are excited about what we can achieve in new jurisdictions right across Europe.

“We have a portfolio bursting with some of the most entertaining and engaging games in the market, and we firmly believe Danish players will enjoy playing them as much as we have enjoyed making them.”

Victor Olinger, Head of Gaming at Vera&John, said: “Quickspin content is among the most popular in other markets, so we wanted to bring them to our Danish players too. We think they will be equally well-received and become player favourites in no time at all.”

Founded in 2011, Quickspin quickly-established itself as a leading development studio for real money and social casino gaming. Now licensed in multiple jurisdictions, their award-winning content has helped them sign agreements with a long list of leading operators.

