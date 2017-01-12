Oddsmakers favor Chris Brown to win in boxing match with Soulja Boy

GAMBLING

Celebrities Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are taking their social media feud to the boxing ring, and they’ve enlisted the help of boxing veterans Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson.

But first, a bit of background: Shortly after the New Year, the two stars traded barbs on social media after Soulja Boy allegedly “liked” a post on Brown’s ex Karreuche Tran. The feud quickly escalated, and now we’re here, counting down the days until the bloodbath, which has been slated for March.

According to the New York Post, the two “have signed on for a three-round bout that will be televised on pay-per-view and promoted by Mayweather’s companies.”

Soulja Boy has locked in Mayweather as his trainer, while rapper-turned-actor 50 Cent has recruited Tyson to become Brown’s right-hand.

Sportsbooks, meanwhile, are putting their money on Brown, who is known to have plenty of fighting experience—even though none of it is in the ring and some of his opponents weren’t men. Having a former world champion on his corner will certainly help Soulja Boy, since he would need to channel Money’s defensive prowess and slickness to stand a chance.

At Bodog, Brown has 5/8 (-160) odds of winning, while Soulja Boy is 5/4 (+125) to win.

Bookmaker Coral have also placed Brown as the favorite with 1-7 odds of winning, while Soulja Boy is 4-1 to win.

“With Iron Mike in his corner and a reputation for getting into scuffles, Breezy is our hot favorite to win this battle of hip hop artists,” said Coral spokesperson Nicola McGeady.

The celebrities are initially eyeing to take their showdown to Las Vegas, but since both fighters must comply with several rules and regulations—such as passing drug tests for an amateur bout on U.S. soil—they are now considering taking the fight overseas, with Dubai as the first choice.

