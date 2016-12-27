CASINO

Macau junket debtor database awaits gov’t approval

BY Jasmine Solana ON December 27, 2016

TAGs: junket operators, Macau

Casino junket operators in Macau have finally completed setting up their long-awaited debtor database. But there’s still one key element left: the government’s approval.

macau-junket-debtor-database-awaits-govt-approval_20161227_201202In an interview with GGRAsia, Macau Association of Gaming and Entertainment Promoters President Kwok Chi Chung confirmed that they are now waiting for the credit database system to be approved by the Macau government “to go live.”

“We’re in the process of presenting the credit database to the Office for Personal Data Protection,” Kwok told the news outlet.

Junket operators, which are said to be struggling with billions in unrecoverable loans, have been longing to establish a centralized database of gamblers to help them identify in advance those that have reneged on their debts. But previous attempts to publicly name and shame debtors has resulted in the arrest of website operators on

Comments

comments

views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CalvinAyre.com

Comment

Related Posts