Macau junket debtor database awaits gov’t approval

Casino junket operators in Macau have finally completed setting up their long-awaited debtor database. But there’s still one key element left: the government’s approval.

In an interview with GGRAsia, Macau Association of Gaming and Entertainment Promoters President Kwok Chi Chung confirmed that they are now waiting for the credit database system to be approved by the Macau government “to go live.”

“We’re in the process of presenting the credit database to the Office for Personal Data Protection,” Kwok told the news outlet.

Junket operators, which are said to be struggling with billions in unrecoverable loans, have been longing to establish a centralized database of gamblers to help them identify in advance those that have reneged on their debts. But previous attempts to publicly name and shame debtors has resulted in the arrest of website operators on

