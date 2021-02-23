Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – February 23, 2021

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements from the gambling industry. Our Press Release section is updated constantly, and we publish roundups of the latest partnerships twice a week.

Wazdan bolsters its executive team with hiring spree

The global slots supplier Wazdan has undertaken a major shuffle in its executive team, with a number of high-profile hires and promotions adding a wealth of experience to the provider’s workforce. On a senior level, Tomasz Tajeldin has been brought in as a senior CRM specialist, Lukasz Kasprzyk has joined as Head of Operations, while Andrzej Hyla has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer.

In his new role, Tajeldin will be responsible for driving Wazdan’s campaigns and planning strategy across game rollouts, bringing more than six years of iGaming experience to the supplier. Tajeldin will also take control of Wazdan’s promotional activity, centred around the supplier’s Cash Drop promotional tool.

Kasprzyk has more than seven years’ experience and will form a vital pillar in Wazdan’s CRM and Data Analysis departments, developing an engaging, customer-centric approach, while also enhancing the company’s data analysis capabilities. He will also lead Wazdan’s Account Manager team.

Relax Gaming partners with Tom Horn Gaming in Powered By Relax deal

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has signed a Powered By Relax partnership deal to integrate Tom Horn Gaming’s content.

The respected supplier will be providing its popular products to Relax’s network of operator brands via the Powered By Relax partnership programme. Popular titles such as Sweet Crush, Gold X and Wolf Sierra will be amongst the unique content made available through the platform.

The notable addition of Tom Horn Gaming follows a long list of selected third-party studios that have already benefitted from the aggregator’s unrivalled speed-to-market and technical excellence. With a portfolio curated to suit players across international markets, the partnership ties seamlessly into Relax’s ambitious expansion strategy for the year.

Skywind Group and Sisal Announce Partnership

Skywind Group and Sisal have signed a new deal, signaling Skywind’s further expansion into the Italian market. Sisal, one of Italy’s largest operators will now gain access to more than 350 premium games alongside Skywind’s innovative and adaptive player engagement tools, elevating gameplay while providing the operator additional opportunity to play on its strengths and stand out in a highly competitive market.

NeoGames Signs Agreement to Launch Its Suite of Games with the Austrian Lotteries (Österreichische Lotterien)

The successful launch of premium eInstant games on the win2day gaming site marks the further expansion of NeoGames into the European lottery market

NeoGames a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today the go-live of its games with Austrian Lotteries, launching its first set of games on the win2day online gaming site.

NeoGames will grant the Austrian Lotteries (Österreichische Lotterien) full access to its NeoGames Studio extensive portfolio of premium, award-winning eInstant games. The deal between the companies will provide Austrian Lotteries players with a steady, ongoing stream of new, unique, and exciting games, enhancing the overall gaming experience offered by the Lottery.

Pariplay Strengthens Standing in Spanish Market via Partnership with R. Franco Digital

Presence of Pariplay game content in Spain to be bolstered through partnership pioneering provider

Pariplay Ltd., the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, has today announced it has signed an agreement with a leading global gaming solutions provider, Recreativos Franco Digital (R. Franco Digital). Through the deal, high quality content from Pariplay and its Ignite and Fusion™ products will be made available to even more operators and their players in the rapidly growing Spanish market, in addition to expanding the reach of R. Franco Digital’s portfolio via the aggregation platform.

Luckbox appoints former Red Bull, Riot Games and FOX lead as Head of Content

Esports betting platform Luckbox has appointed Nevzat Ucar as Head of Content.

Mr Ucar joins Luckbox having most recently worked as Head of Content for Red Bull and his previous roles include Head of Video and Broadcast for Riot Games and Art Director for FOX International Channels. Mr. Ucar will play a leading role in Luckbox’s marketing strategy, and will be responsible for driving global content strategy. It follows the appointment of Thomas Rosander, who joined Luckbox as Chief Customer Officer earlier this month,

Rootz Partnership Grows!

Leander Games is happy to announce its partnership with Rootz latest addition, Wheelz Casino. Rootz, recently unveiled its third brand Wheelz Casino, as well as a partnership with showbiz star David Hasselhoff. Wheelz follows Wildz, released in July 2019, and Caxino, released last summer.

Wheelz integrated with Leander via our friends at Relax, will be featuring the best proprietary and third-party content including Ave Caesar, Kraken and the soon to be released Diamond Blast Zone featuring Leander’s innovative concept ‘Dynamic Ways’. Game features that include random wild card features, stacked wild cards, win multipliers and ‘The Drill Free Spins Bonus’!

Apuesta Total strengthens online poker offering with EvenBet Gaming

Peruvian operator integrates supplier’s world class platform

Leading online gaming software developer, EvenBet Gaming, has significantly extended its presence in South America after integrating its market-leading online poker platform with Apuesta Total. The Peruvian operator has strengthened its multi-channel offering with EvenBet’s poker software, enabling the company to capitalise on the vertical which has experienced tremendous growth in the previous 12 months.

Players will benefit from the platform’s offering consisting of over 30 poker games, featuring a mix of classic favourites and modern formats to suit all tastes and preferences. EvenBet has delivered Apuesta Total a customised version of the platform to match the operator’s requirements.

Broadway Gaming bolsters offering with Eyecon deal

Broadway Gaming, operator of one of the largest UK Bingo networks, has agreed a deal to roll out Eyecon’s games, including the flagship “Fluffy Favourites”, to all five of its bingo sites including its primary brand “Butlers Bingo”, and its two casino sites.

Eyecon is one of the UK’s most recognised casino game developers with standout slots that each deliver rich features, animations and offer high-quality graphics. Welcoming Eyecon’s eminent titles to the Broadway Gaming network is a major milestone for the business as it shifts strategy to make the best third-party content available for its loyal player base and help Broadway Gaming reach a new iGaming audience.

Darwin Gaming joins Yggdrasil’s YG Masters program

Malta-based start-up is the latest addition to growing YG Masters roster

Darwin Gaming is the latest partner to join Yggdrasil’s YG Masters program for third-party gaming content creators. As a YG Masters studio, Darwin will develop, deploy and distribute its games using Yggdrasil’s technology and extensive network of operator partners.

The Masters program is powered by Yggdrasil’s ground-breaking Game Adaptation Tools & Interface (GATI) technology. GATI is a preconfigured, regulation-ready development toolkit enabling partners to efficiently create and distribute games globally with Yggdrasil. GATI and Masters is attracting many third-party studios aiming to increase game throughput, reach and ROI.

Malta-based Darwin Gaming was founded in 2020, leveraging on extensive previous experience in the gambling industry, with the aim of evolving mobile gaming entertainment and a philosophy to provide high-quality games with a simple approach.

Pragmatic Play Enters South Africa with CDP Gaming Technologies Deal

Pragmatic Play, a leading game content provider to the gaming industry, has confirmed a partnership with CDP Gaming Technologies to take multiple verticals live with the leading South African brand, Yesplay.

The supplier has entered into a partnership distribution agreement with CDP Gaming Technologies (Holders of Manufacturers License in South Africa), a B2B partnership that will allow CDP to resell Pragmatic Play products in South Africa. The supplier will make its market debut by initially providing its Live Casino offering throughout the nation, with Slots and Virtual Sports to be provided in the near future.

Evoplay Entertainment now powers SlotCube’s social casino portfolio

Pioneering provider boosts player reach with comprehensive deal

Game developer Evoplay Entertainment has partnered with SlotCube – introducing the social casino operator’s European-based players to a high-tech suite of premium quality casino titles.

The agreement sees Evoplay Entertainment’s 100+ games integrated with the brand’s free-to-play offering, ranging from the Japanese-inspired instant game hit Pachin-Girl to the football-themed Penalty Shoot-out, as well as its hugely popular classic, Book of Keno.

The deal follows hot on the heels of Evoplay Entertainment’s recent launch with leading platform provider EveryMatrix.

OneTouch boosts LatAm reach with Sellatuparley

Mobile content provider live with dynamic regional operator

Mobile-first games developer OneTouch has launched its highly acclaimed gaming suite with Latin American brand Sellatuparley. The LatAm-based operator will introduce its extensive player base to OneTouch’s widely celebrated collection of slots, table and arcade games, including perennial player favourites Forgotten Pharaoh, MVP Hoops and Tiki Terror.

The supplier has gone from strength-to-strength on the continent, having extended its reach through comprehensive commercial partnerships with the likes of Jazz Gaming Solutions.

Skywind Group and ProgressPlay Announce Their Partnership

Skywind Group and ProgressPlay are proud to announce their new partnership. ProgressPlay Whitelabel operators will now gain access to more than 350 premium games alongside Skywind’s innovative and adaptive player engagement tools, elevating gameplay while providing the operator additional opportunity to play on its strengths and stand out in a highly competitive market.

Digital events specialists Hipther Agency has revealed its new branding strategy for its flagship conference in the Americas, previously called “Sports Betting & Casino Summit North America.”

Starting 2021, Gaming Americas’ annual summit will be hosted under the “Summits by Gaming Americas” brand and will consist of two events:

22 June, 2021 – Gaming Summit North America (#GSNA2021)

23 June, 2021 – Gaming Summit Latin America (#GSLATAM2021)

Building on the success of the first edition that took place in 2020, the team is excited to add a full day of discussions about the Latin American gambling industry as part of its ongoing content coverage on GamingAmericas.com.