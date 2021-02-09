First speakers of RGW 2021: Experts in gambling law, marketing and advertising

On April 27, Moscow InterContinental hotel will host Russian Gaming Week 2021 conference. Event will be organized by Smile-Expo.

Event is intended to consolidate the gambling community in Russia and bring together outstanding experts in different areas of gambling business to discuss current prospects for market development.

Specialists will focus on aspects of legal regulation in the field of gambling, online marketing tools and ways to attract customers.

Introducing the first six speakers of Russian Gaming Week 2021

• Roman Bout is a Managing Director and founder of Quints – software development company for affiliate marketing. He has been working in online gambling for over 10 years. Previously, the speaker held senior positions at Parimatch and MSL. He is also a co-founder of SupportLAB outsourcing service.

At the event, Roman will make a presentation “Easy money (not): Relations between players and betting providers.”

• Sergey Voronkevich – certified corporate consultant in the field of information privacy, co-founder and Director of DPO LLC. Part of the International Association of Privacy Professionals. Since 2017, he has been conducting GDPR Data Privacy Professional – the only training session on GDPR in the Russian-speaking space.

In his presentation, he will cover the topic “Redirecting gambling streams from South-East Asia to Russia (online and offline).”

• Mariya Lepshikova – legal consultant, expert in legal support of gambling and lottery business. The owner of Pravovaya Liniya LLC – company providing support for the gambling business. The speaker helps new gambling projects to build a development strategy in accordance with legislative norms.

Within the framework of the conference, Mariyawill speak on the topic “Reforming the system for regulation and control of gambling activities.”

• Paruyr Shahbazyan – the founder of Bookmakersrating.ru portal. Audience of the resource is 350,000 people, every month it is visited about 1.2 million times. In the past, Paruyr was a professional betting player. Now he is engaged in the development of Rating of Bookmakers, including on foreign non-Russian-speaking markets. He also established the international RB Award.

His talk will focus on the regulatory guillotine.

• Dmitriy Shevtsov is the founder of Semantist.ru – a company that helps to increase business profits with semantics. Over four years of work on website traffic promotion, together with his team, expert has successfully implemented more than 200 projects. Their clients include Forbes.ru, Reebok.ru, Pegas Touristik, Afisha, Delo Vkusa and others.

At the event, Dmitry will consider the topic “Free traffic and regular mass media type audience for gambling and betting challenges.”

• Marina Lysikova – specialist in the field of gambling business management, General Director of LLC CONSULT. For 18 years, she has been a Financial Director at Fonbet and worked as Deputy General Director for Economics at 23BET.RU LLC. Member of the Board at the Association of Sweepstakes.

Marina’s speech will be dedicated to the topic “Dividing the betting and tote licenses.”

Full list of speakers is available on the official website.

Russian Gaming Week 2021 will be organized by Smile-Expo – company that has been successfully conducting business events in the field of innovations for 15 years.

Program and registration: rgweek.com