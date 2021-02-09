Bonomo, Petrangelo and Yan all chase Super MILLION$ victory

The 35th GGPoker Super MILLION$ will see some of the best poker players in the world gather to battle it out for the latest title of winner and over $430,000 as a top prize.

The weekly tournament on GGPoker, which costs $10,300 to enter, features some terrific talent this week, including Justin Bonomo, Nic Petrangelo and David Yan… but who is chip leader heading into the final ? Read on and find out.

It is the Russian player ‘RRomashka’ who goes into play with the chip lead, and it’s a big one too. With 5.2 million chips, the Russian will be hopeful of winning the Super MILLION$ after some consistent performances in the event in recent weeks.

With 213 entries this week, it is American high roller and Upswing Poker coach Nick Petrangelo who will kick off second in chips. He’s a considerable distance behind, however, starting the final with only 3.6 million chips. Petrangelo is marginally ahead of another Russian heading into play, with Artur Martirosian, one of the players of 2020, beginning with 3.2 million.

Behind the current podium places, plenty of big names lie in wait, not least among them the next-closest player, Justin Bonomo. The second most successful live poker tournament player of all-time starts with just under 2.3 million.

Elsewhere in the field, David Yan from New Zealand is a little lower than most with a shade over a million chips, with Super MILLION$ regular Niklas Astedt bringing up the rear on 815,508 chips.

Here are the odds going into the final:

As you can see, it’s Artur Martirosian (at odds of 4.6) who the public are fully behind, with $13,953 and 109 bettors behind the Russian, though Nick Petrangelo (4.5) has seen over $11k invested on his behalf.

In the middle of the field, Justin Bonomo (7) has enjoyed $7,328 of investment, while David Yan (14.5) has plenty of takers to the tune of $4,992.

With a massive $430,646 up top, there’s going to be plenty of competition to take the latest Super MILLION$ title, with just $53,830 going to the player who busts first.

GGPoker Super MILLION$ February 9th Final Table Chipcounts:

Place Player Country Chips 1st ‘RRomashka’ Russia 5,253,131 2nd Nick Petrangelo U.S.A. 3,697,014 3rd Artur Martirosian Russia 3,222,629 4th Justin Bonomo U.S.A. 2,298,454 5th ‘Oscarbrown’ Monaco 2,162,753 6th ‘Face-O’ Mexico 1,829,288 7th David Yan New Zealand 1,049,665 8th ‘DaanOss’ Austria 971,558 9th Niklas Astedt Sweden 815,508

You can watch all the action as it happens or later at your convenience on the GGPoker YouTube channel right here: