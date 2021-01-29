VSiN has big plans for the NFL’s Big Game

Super Bowl LV is right around the corner. On February 7, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle to determine for the NFL championship in what is expected to be a highly competitive game. It will also be the biggest Super Bowl in terms of sports gambling, and everyone is looking to make things as exciting as possible. VSiN, the network dedicated to sports gambling, is ready to kick things up a notch, promises to offer the “deepest Big Game coverage ever available.”

VSiN has been covering the Super Bowl for five years and continually introduces new ways to enjoy the event. This year, it will offer extensive coverage of the Big Game, including dozens of sports gambling pros, analysts and personalities, as well as NFL insiders and bookmakers. VSiN founder and CEO Brian Musburger explains, “Sports betting in the U.S. has exploded since we hosted our first Super Bowl special in 2017. Four years later, VSiN has assembled our strongest lineup and a team with unmatched sports betting expertise to cover sports betting markets across the country and around the world.”

To keep football – and gambling – fans entertained, VSiN has put together the Super Dashboard, which will provide access to stats tied to Super Bowl markets. This includes line movements, where sports gambling money is being spent and more. In addition, Brent Musburger will host Betting The Big Game with Brent Musburger, a one-hour show that will include exclusive insights and analysis. It will air all next week and will be available on demand as of next Tuesday.

Sports gamblers will want to check out VSiN’s live BetCast during the Super Bowl. This will be hosted by the network’s gambling experts, who will analyze the game from a gambling perspective as it happens. In addition, VSiN plans on having its in-house crew running live events for the network’s halftime show, which will give an update on how the gambling markets are running. These shows are expected to be held at the South Point Hotel & Casino, Circa Resort, and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, MGM Grand in Detroit, BetRivers in suburban Chicago and the Borgata in Atlantic City.

For gamblers who want to get a head start, VSiN already has available its Big Game Betting Guide, offering “the best advice available for betting first-timers, those who only bet this game each year, and enthusiasts who could use a refresher ahead of this year’s matchup.” As the excitement begins to wind down after a champ is determined, VSiN will host a special edition of its Follow The Money show that will include a complete breakdown of all the game’s big plays, big bets and big winners.