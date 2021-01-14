G2E Asia to Convene in August at the Venetian Macao

Macau – January 14, 2021 – Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia – the marketplace for the Asian gaming and entertainment industry – will return to the Venetian Macao from August 17-19, 2021.

Traditionally held in May, the August convening will allow exhibitors and attendees more time to plan for their participation in light of continued COVID-19-related commercial and travel restrictions.

“Through ongoing consultation with our exhibitors and the Macau government, Reed Exhibitions and the American Gaming Association determined that an August event provides the best opportunity to showcase the caliber of educational content and create the valuable marketplace that our industry has come to expect from G2E Asia,” said Josephine Lee, chief operating officer, Reed Exhibitions China. “We look forward to bringing the gaming community together at G2E Asia, as the industry continues to recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19.”

Additional details of the August event will be shared as they become available.

For general information on G2E Asia’s series of events, please visit: www.g2easia.com.

About G2E Asia

G2E Asia is the international gaming trade show and conference for the Asian gaming industry. Organized by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions, G2E Asia made its debut in 2007, defining itself as the preeminent show for the Asian gaming–entertainment industry.

About the American Gaming Association (AGA)

The American Gaming Association (AGA) is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is a leading global events business. It combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 500 events in almost 30 countries across 43 industry sectors, attracting more than 7 million participants.

Our events, organized by 35 global offices, leverage industry expertise, large data sets and technology to enable our customers to generate billions of dollars of revenues for the economic development of local markets and national economies around the world. Reed Exhibitions is part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. www.reedexhibitions.com