Premier League Preview – Gameweek #14

A renewal of rivalries at Old Trafford, a title race flashback at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and a potentially toxic tussle at Goodison Park. Let’s look at three superb games in potential and pick some sportsbetting tips out from the full English Premier League schedule.

Everton vs. Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm GMT kick-off)

This could be Mikel Arteta’s last game in charge of Arsenal if The Gunners lose it. Everton, who come into the game on the back of two quality victories without conceding against Chelsea and Leicester City, could put the North London side to the sword at Goodison Park.

Arteta has a massive problem on his hands. Arsenal sit 15th in the Premier League on the back of a run of seven defeats in 11 games, with players such as Granit Xhaka and Gabriel sent off in recent games, are missing key personnel against a very threatening, physical side in The Toffees. Under Carlo Ancelotti, the blue half of Merseyside is enjoying some sort of 1980’s renaissance. While they sit 5th, they are going to be dreaming of the Champions League and Arsenal will have to be at their best t get anything out of the game.

Can Arsenal get back to their best, however? Playing with precision and pace on the counter-attack will be vital. They have the players to do it in Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and perhaps Eddie Nketiah, but Arteta may need to sacrifice £60m Alexandre Lacazette to play optimally.

With Arteta against the ropes and his team about to face a knockout punch, this game could go either way. It might be the odd goal that clinches a big result… and consequence.

Our tip: Doucore to score and Everton to win (9/1)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City (Sunday, 2.15pm GMT kick-off)

Five years ago, this game virtually decided the title race. With four points between the two sides at White Hart Lane, Spurs missed golden chances to take all three points before Robert Huth scored a majestic winner five minute from time to send Leicester seven points clear.

We all know what happened next. The Foxes won their maiden Premier League title and despite a great run, Spurs eventually finished third behind neighbours Arsenal, in their inimitably inglorious nature.

This time around, of course, both sides are challenging for a league title during a highly transitional season for all clubs, not only the big ones. Spurs start the game a point ahead of Leicester and will feel more confident of winning, although both teams lost their previous games to Merseyside opposition.

Mourinho will be drumming into his players how important it is not to let a blip become a bad run, however, and with Leicester having played a lot of games for a stretched squad, it could be a case of needing to get a few days rest before they welcome Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Our tip: Tottenham to win by two goals (11/2)

Manchester United vs. Leeds United (Sunday, 4.30pm GMT kick-off)

The War of the Roses will see Leeds United head to Old Trafford in great goalscoring form as these two old rivals will put on what could be a Premier League classic.

There are so many clashes all over the pitch to make the neutrals mouth water, such as Pogba and Fernandes against Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich, Marcus Rashford running at Stuart Dallas and Raphinha jinking around Fred in the middle of the park.

All over the pitch, there are goals, so expect plenty to come your way on Saturday evening. A win for Leeds would be more than just three points against the rivals they love to hate. For the home side, a return to winning form on their own ground would reinvigorate a season that looked to be devastating in Leipzig only for five wins in their most recent Premier League games seeing the Red Devils glancing up the league at old enemies Liverpool.

A couple more Premier League wins for Solskjaer’s side and they will start to believe.

Our tip: Over 4.5 goals (10/3)

Saturday 19th December

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool (12.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Liverpool to win (4/7)

Southampton vs. Manchester City (3pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Southampton to score over 1.5 goals (11/4)

Newcastle United vs. Fulham (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Correct Score – 1-0 to Newcastle (8/1)

Sunday 20th December

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Sheffield United (12 noon GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Correct Score – 2-2 draw (22/1)

West Bromwich Albion vs. Aston Villa (7.15pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Correct score – 1-1 draw (7/1)

Monday 21st December

Burnley vs. Wolves (5.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Correct score- Wolves to win 2-1 (10/1)

Chelsea vs. West Ham United (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Both teams to score in a draw (5/1)