Midweek Premier League Review – Gameweek #13

It will possibly be looked back upon as a pivotal week in the English Premier League, with first and second meeting each other at Anfield and Chelsea proving that perhaps more than one wheel on their bandwagon could do with tightening up.

Manchester United got another comeback win against Sheffield United, Arsenal stopped the rot but still had a man sent off in their 1-1 home draw with Southampton,

Let’s take a closer look at the drama that took place at Molineux and Anfield.

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

There was a sting in the tail of this game as two evenly matched sides saw Pedro Neto score a late, late winner. Nino Esposito Santo’s side have been denied the services of Mexican goal scorer Raul Jimenez for an extended period of time after the striker suffered a fractured skull in the game against Arsenal last month, but in Adam Traore, Daniel Podence and the aforementioned Neto, the Old Gold rolled back the years as they produced a vintage late show to steal all three points from a Chelsea side who have now lost back-to-back games in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Frank Lampard’s side started well, with a zip and purpose between Christian Pulisic and the impressive Ben Chilwell, who may have been The Blues’ best player so far during this campaign. In truth, however, that’s not a good thing. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz cost over £100 million between them and that signifies a huge outlay, which so far has not yielded the results or goals to match. It was Olivier Giroud that gave Chelsea the lead, but in the second half, Daniel Podence was a bright spark and dragged the West Midlands side level with a delightful solo effort.

Late on, Pedro Neto broke from a Chelsea corner and ran at Kurt Zouma, gliding past him to stroke it home and score a 95th-minute winner that gave Frank Lampard an extremely long pause for thought at the final whistle.

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

A massive game at Anfield was edged by the current champions as they scored a last-gasp winner to steal a march on their main rivals this season so far.

Liverpool started the game very brightly and opened the scoring through Mo Salah when his effort was deflected twice on its looping way into the top corner past a helpless Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal. Just seven minutes later, however, The Lilywhites were level when a quick break released Son Heung-Min and the South Korean made no mistake with a pinpoint near-post finish.

The second half saw Tottenham have much the better of it, with massive chances spurned by Bergwijn and Harry Kane in particular. Cue the karma as Roberto Firmino punished them with a bullet header from a corner as the stoppage time was being announced and a delighted Jurgen Klopp celebrated in and around a livid Jose Mourinho.

Gameweek #13 EPL Results in full:

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

Man City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton

Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Fulham 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

Sheffield United 2-3 Manchester United