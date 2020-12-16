New Slots Announcements – December 16, 2020

Online casino sights need to stay on top of the hottest slot offerings to keep up with the competition. We’ve got the newest slots released in the past week, so you can check them out and decide if you want them on your site.

Kalamba Games unlocks feature-filled title Goblins and Gemstones

Innovative slot supplier Kalamba Games is inviting players to crack open the treasure vault in pursuit of big wins in its latest title Goblins and Gemstones.

The new 5×4 slot has 1024 payways and features three unique mechanics designed for huge volatility and massive win potential, with a maximum win of over 38800x the bet.

The game comes with a trio of Collection Metres which trigger one of three Collection Spins features once 20 of the respective Collection Symbols have landed on the reels.

Winning opportunities are boosted by the Scatter Split feature, which splits a randomly selected symbol into two or three and pays from anywhere on the reels.

During the Paired Reels feature, reels are randomly grouped into a multitude of possible combinations for the chance of huge wins on every spin, while the Expand n’ Lock feature sees the reels expand to increase the potential number of ways to win.

The game also comes with Kalamba’s signature HyperBonus feature which allows players to shortcut to the game’s three Free Spins rounds.

The new release is distributed via the Relax Gaming platform via its Silver Bullet partner programme.

Realistic Games Remakes Electrocoin’s Magic 10™ For Online Players

Leading casino content developer Realistic Games has added another iconic Electrocoin land-based game to its portfolio with an online adaption of Magic 10™.

Delivered in Realistic’s signature 3D cabinet, the 3-reel slot expertly recreates the look and feel of the original game down to the finest details whilst bringing an element of nostalgia to the new modern version.

Players can win prizes of up to 750x their bet through a variety of win sequences, including ‘Hold on Win’, ‘Free Spin’, ‘Hold on Pair’ or the ‘Nudge’ feature, making for a high volatility gameplay with maximum excitement.

The slot is the follow up game to the recently released Magic 7™ but with an extra bite and higher paying symbols. With an impressive 96% RTP, players are in for a magical experience.

As the ninth Electrocoin classic remade by Realistic this year, Magic 10™ completes the portfolio of releases for 2020, with another iconic title to be unveiled in January.

Pragmatic Play’s John Hunter Returns for a Jungle Adventure

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has released the newest addition to its vaunted John Hunter series, John Hunter and the Mayan Gods.

The 3×5 video slot sees the return of Pragmatic Play’s intrepid hero as he treks across the Mayan jungle in search of treasure. Fearsome gods await players as they look to aid him in the search for Temple Scatter symbols upon the reels.

A golden mask acts as a Wild symbol, which can land on reels 2, 3 or 4. If a Wild lands and forms a winning combination, it will expand to fill the entire reel.

Three or more Scatter symbols will trigger the Free Spins mode, which is progressive, upgrading in level as more Wild symbols land. As players upgrade their level, symbols become upgraded to more high-paying ones, potentially triggering wins of up to 2,500x a player’s stake.

The Mayan Gods is the latest instalment in the John Hunter series, following his adventures in The Book of Tut, The Tomb of the Scarab Queen, Aztec Treasure and Da Vinci’s Treasure.

Take a trip a Down Under with Lightning Box’s Bondi Break

Lightning Box will transport players to the golden sands of Australia in the latest addition to its game portfolio Bondi Break.

Set on the iconic Bondi Beach, the new title from the Sydney-based studio sees players ride the waves in order to surge to big wins, with reels made up of a mix of Australian, beach and surf-themed icons, while the Girl acts as the Wild.

As well as those eye-catching icons, Bondi Break contains three different lifeguard symbols, with the topless male lifeguard proving the most rewarding. A winning combination with him can boost a player’s winnings by up to 200x.

Lightning Box’s new game, which will be exclusive to Kindred from today before general release on 18th January, also features a Free Spins feature which takes place when the silhouetted surfer lands on reels 2, 3 and 4.

PRAGMATIC PLAY TURNS FISHING TO SPINS IN BIG BASS BONANZA

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, is inviting players to reel in huge catches in its latest hit Big Bass Bonanza.

Join Pragmatic Play’s friendly Fisherman in the 5×3 slot in a quest for the biggest fish on the reels in the latest hit in partnership with Reel Kingdom.

Three or more hooked Bass Scatter symbols will trigger the Bonus Round, where the Fisherman acts as a wild, while also having the ability to get even more fish on the hook. Each fish that lands on the reels has a monetary value, so the Fisherman could be in for a big catch!

If no fish land on a spin, but the Fisherman does, he can throw dynamite on the reels, replacing symbols with fish for a higher chance of winning.

During the Free Spins mode, if more Fisherman symbols land on the reels, then players can level up their Bonus Feature, adding more spins and more multipliers, with users able to trigger a multiplier of up to 10x in the round.

Big Bass Bonanza is the newest addition to Pragmatic Play’s Reel Kingdom offering, after the release of Return of the Dead, and joins the company’s diverse product portfolio.

Yggdrasil and ReelPlay unlock the treasures of Atlantis in new Megaways™ slot

Yggdrasil, the leading worldwide publisher of online gambling content, has unveiled exciting new slot game Atlantis Megaways™ , developed in partnership with YG Masters studio ReelPlay and using Yggdrasil’s pioneering GATI technology.

ReelPlay’s Atlantis Megaways™ is an enchanting underwater adventure where Poseidon rules the deep surrounded by shoals of fishy friends waiting to reveal huge cash prizes. Offering players an incredible 117,649 ways to win, Atlantis Megaways™ showcases ReelPlay’s stunning artwork and cutting-edge technology to transport slots fans to the mysterious world of the mythical deep-sea city of ancient Greece.

Each win can start a chain reaction of additional wins with huge jackpot prizes of up to 2,000 times the total bet up for grabs in the six-reel slot. The Jackpot Respin bonus provides players with the opportunity for further wins, with up to 42 prized scatter symbols available to be landed.

Atlantis Megaways™ is ReelPlay’s first game to be produced through the YG Masters program. The Sydney-based studio boasts an extensive portfolio of high-quality slots content, including their proprietary Infinity Reels™ franchise and a number of successful licensed Megaways™ titles.

The game has been configured using Yggdrasil’s pioneering GATI technology, which is utilised by all YG Masters partners, allowing studios to employ the preconfigured, regulation-ready, standardised development toolkit to create cutting-edge content.

Rapid distribution across Yggdrasil’s entire distribution network enables all YG Masters partners to scale and accelerate their global growth strategies.

Pharaoh’s riches revealed with Nolimit’s Tomb of Akhenaten

The final destination in this year’s eventful journey for the Malta based Software Provider, lands us back to the great forgotten Egyptian crypts, revisiting the Royal family of the Akhenaten rule. The husband of the Royal Queen Nefertiti!

Tomb of Akhenaten comes with a new mechanic which has been morphed from an existing one, seen in the last Egyptian iteration with Tomb of Nefertiti.

A gritty 3×5 reel set with 243 win ways that has the capacity to grow into 5×5 reel set with 3125 win ways, thanks to the ability to connect symbols with every landed win. Reach the maximum formation and get a final chance to land one or all reels with pyramid wilds, awarding the player wilds on all remaining symbols. Land 3 or more Scatter symbols and unlock the Pharaoh’s tomb with Akhenaten Spins – unlimited multiplier increase with every connected win and the ability to also connect Pyramid Spins.

Per Lindheimer, Product Owner at Nolimit City, said: “To reiterate on multiplied wins with a respin mechanic has been really fun – I have high hopes that the fans of Tomb of Nefertiti will find it to be enriched and a worthy successor of the Egyptian throne!”

Tomb of Akhenaten is available on all Nolimit City partners from December 15th, 2020

Evoplay Entertainment unveils the purrrfect New Year’s Celebration

Latest instant game Xmas Keno Cat packed with festive fun and big prizes

Innovative game development studio has announced the launch of its final festive game for the year in time for the holiday season, Xmas Keno Cat.

Set in a cosy living room and offering the bright lights of Christmas and a New Year celebration to go with it, the game’s lovable Xmas Keno Cat challenges players to correctly guess up to five winning numbers from one to 30, located on the game screen.

The more numbers a player guesses correctly, the bigger the win – and the greater the number of gift boxes lie in wait for lucky players under the Christmas tree.

With the main prize lying in wait for players who find five gift boxes, those who unlock its winning combination will the studio’s curious cat climb to the top of the Christmas tree to switch on the lights – providing players with even more prizes!

GAMOMAT debuts cutting-edge Double Rush feature

GAMOMAT, one of the leading independent slot game developers, has doubled down on its commitment to deliver an unrivalled player experience with the launch of its Double Rush feature.

This cutting-edge feature enables players to place one bet, but enjoy two spins while anticipation builds for the final result. As the game begins, both spins consecutively follow one after each other to allow the potential for an accumulative total win. Double Rush builds the excitement on the reels which have been imaginatively adjusted to maintain the slick dynamics of GAMOMAT gameplay.

Double Rush limits stake size to 1€, has no impact on individual game RTP or the maximum player return. GAMOMAT will be going live with Double Rush today and here is a video for additional information https://vimeo.com/488590570/23f020e583

BF Games releases unique 3D slot Stunning Cube™

Dynamic games development studio BF Games is inviting players to a futuristic 3D world full of special features and chances to win big in its latest title Stunning Cube™.

Stunning Cube™ is a 3×3 slot with five paylines and unique 3D graphics. Set in a virtual world overseen by a cyber geisha, players spin the cube to arrange single-coloured walls for a chance to multiply winnings.

Inspired by the Rubik’s cube, the game offers a number of rare special features with plenty opportunity for players to collect huge prizes.

The Wild symbol can substitute for all others while landing a wall of nine identical symbols will reward players with the Cube of Luck feature which offers the chance to multiply winnings up to six times.

During the base games, every win adds to the title’s Bonus Meter, which when filled up awards 10 Free Spins, further adding to the game’s win potential.

Stunning Cube™ is the latest addition to BF Games’ growing games portfolio which has recently been expanded with popular titles Royal Crown Remastered, Stunning Hot Remastered and Book of Gates.

Blockbuster slot action in From Dusk Till Dawn™ 10

Strap in as things are about to get a little crazy in Greentube’s Home of Games! The Gecko brothers are coming to town and they’re going to change the definition of slots forever in this new online casino game, From Dusk Till Dawn™ 10. This thrilling title is available now for all B2B partners!

From Dusk Till Dawn™ 10 takes everything players loved about the prequel but makes it bigger, better and more explosive than ever before, with the slot action played across a total of 100 win lines on TWO sets of reels!

This action-packed game also has all the breath-taking extras you would expect from a blockbuster production! The Lock & Spin feature, along with the Bonus Twister Wheel, give players excellent chances to win big prizes, while the Free Spins feature is played with Wilds than can transfer onto the colossal reel and expand to increase winning chances even further. Jaw-dropping special effects and an enthralling story round off this slot masterpiece that players are going to love!

From Dusk Till Dawn™ 10 is the No.1 blockbuster slot of the year. Spin the reels today!

Blueprint Gaming brings Christmas early for classic slot fans with Mega Bars Jackpot King

Retro theme alongside iconic Jackpot King set to excite this December

Blueprint Gaming, the leading UK-based games studio, has launched the latest addition to its ground-breaking Jackpot King series, Mega Bars Jackpot King.

The five-reel slot, which is the first title from the Project retail catalogue to be released online by Blueprint following its acquisition of the UK land-based focused company in 2019, uses the classic casino look of Bars and X’s that have been a familiar sight to retail and online players for more than 30 years.

The beauty of Mega Bars Jackpot King is its simplicity, with 10 winlines and a low-tech gaming mechanic which has traditionally proven to drive engagement with bingo players, enhancing cross-sell potential.

As part of the innovative Jackpot King series, the fruit-machine style slot gives players the chance to win big. The Jackpot King progressive system can be triggered from any spin, building the anticipation and entertainment levels for all users.

Wins are paid adjacent for three or more matching symbols on consecutive reels and the bonus symbol triggers free spins in this classic-themed slot.

Jackpot King is proven to increase player engagement across operator sites when utilised as an on-site dedicated jackpot feed promotional banner. Blueprint’s operating partners have taken full advantage of this promotional tool, utilising and displaying the ackpot amounts in a number of creative on-site widgets.