Omegalab expands technology software service for iGaming

Monday 23rd November 2020 – OmegaLab, a leading custom software provider, is expanding its standout technology offering to target additional operators across the iGaming industry.

OmegaLab is built on 15 years’ experience partnering with iGaming leaders to develop progressive software solutions and is now perfectly primed to share its prowess with more online casino companies. Reducing time-to-market and cutting-edge software form two core elements of the business.

Since OmegaLab began working within iGaming it has brought together a team of experts to lead the iGaming vertical of the business. Synergy between OmegaLab’s developers and external partner teams guarantees results through a deep understanding of objectives.

Another core strength of OmegaLab rests in creating solutions tailored to clients’ needs and meeting the most ambitious business goals. Comprehensive research is completed before each project to best drive the development journey from MVP product design to positive commercial market results. Key elements include analytics, UI and UX, development and exhaustive testing.

OmegaLab gives power to its partners to have full control over internal iGaming software and budgets.

OmegaLab CEO Roman Magdalenko said: “We’re incredibly excited about expanding our influence within the iGaming sector following many years of success with bespoke bookmaker partners. OmegaLab prides itself on providing exceptional tech software for businesses to realise their potential. We work hand-in-hand with our partner’s internal teams to deliver a complete IT solution for iGaming which covers all stages of custom software development.”

About OmegaLab

For more than 20 years we have accumulated valuable knowledge and experience about technology that have helped improve businesses and, as a result, life for each of us. Behind each major discovery in life today there is technology, knowledge, and experience that determine the competitive advantage. Only using the latest high-end technology, you can achieve genuinely effective results. Our versatile and highly motivated team of developers and analytics delivers authentic and complex software solutions for iGaming through reimagining of the workflow processes and formation of effective IT teams. OmegaLab’s absolute priority is creating solutions tailored to the clients’ needs and most ambitious business goals. https://omegalab.dev/