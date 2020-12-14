NBA season win totals overview

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

The NBA preseason is already underway with the regular season tipping off December 22. Keep in mind that teams are scheduled to play only 72 regular-season games with the late start and the league not wanting to go deep into the summer again – plus to finish the NBA Finals before the 2021 Summer Olympics begin in Tokyo.

There are surely going to be games postponed/canceled this season due to the coronavirus. That’s just a fact in a sport that plays every day unlike the NFL. Thus, the NBA has not released the full season schedule yet but the first half where all 30 clubs will play either 37 or 38 games, including between 17 and 20 home games. The first half ends on March 4, 2021, and the second half will run from March 11-May 16. That schedule will be released near the end of the first half.

It’s going to be a challenge to project win totals with some games being called off and star players surely missing games due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Milwaukee Bucks have led the league in regular-season wins the past two seasons, although they weren’t able to reach the NBA Finals either time. Led by two-time reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and with the offseason trade of former Pelicans All-Star guard Jrue Holiday, the Bucks have the highest win total at 51. Winning 51 games in a 72-game schedule is a winning percentage of .708. Last season in 73 games, the Bucks were 56-17 (.767).

The status of Houston Rockets superstar James Harden also looms over a handful of team win totals as he continues to push for a trade to the Bucks, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers or Brooklyn Nets. With a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets are set at 45.5 wins, but that would surely go up should Harden be acquired before opening night (not likely). Miami is set at 44.5 and Philadelphia at 44.5 as well. Both of those would rise as well.

The defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers are set at 47.5 wins; expect them to rest LeBron James and Anthony Davis plenty this season. The lowest win total of 21.5 belongs to the rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers with the New York Knicks at 22.5. The Oklahoma City Thunder, a playoff team last season, are set at only 23.5 after trading away numerous players this offseason, including Chris Paul.