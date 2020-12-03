The barriers to blockchain, and it’s potential, to be discussed at WGES

There’s no better way to end 2020 than to look ahead to 2021, and try to figure out the best way forward in a post-Covid world. That will be the purpose of the World Gaming Executive Summit (WGES), and CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero Fontana will be there hosting three important panel discussions.

On December 8, Day 1 of the Summit, Liggero Fontana will be asking “What should companies be wary of when getting into the blockchain based gaming space” and “What is stopping the mass adoption of crypto in gambling?” Joining her will be Matthew Dickson, Co-Founder & CEO of BitBoss, a Bitcoin SV (BSV) based service provider, as well as Lloyd Purser, COO of Funfair Games, and Phillip Runyan, Founder & CEO of Hold Gaming. We may just get to the bottom of why the gambling industry has yet to take advantage of the cost savings and benefits of the BSV blockchain, and what it will take to get there. The panel starts at 2:30 PM GMT.

A little later in the afternoon, she’ll be focusing on the customer with Gil Rotem, Former Group Director of Gaming Strategy of Bet365 and Matevž Mazij, Manaing Director of Oryx Gaming. They will be discussing “How do you know whether you are giving customers what they need” between 4:15 PM and 5:00 PM GMT.

Liggero Fontana returns on Day 2, December 9 to look inward, moderating a panel on “Assessing internal corporate communications under these unprecedented times.” She’ll be joined by Daria Isakova, Deputy CCO of Parimatch, Emily Haruko Leeb, Transformational Coaching & Consulting and Yevgeniya Golovina, PR & Communications officer of JKR Investment Group. The panel will run between 4:00 PM and 4:45 PM GMT.

And that’s just three of the great topics you can expect to find at WGES. There are more than 50 other presentations taking place, offering plenty of great insight as we prepare for what comes next. It’s also a great networking opportunity for anyone trying to find the right partnerships going forward.

Don’t miss any of it. You can register to watch it all at the WGES website, and you can follow along with our live coverage on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.