Bet365, Oddschecker to stay linked through new multiyear extension

Established odds comparison platform Oddschecker has inked an extension to its standing agreement with Be365 that is expected to help both platforms continue to be strong players in the gambling market. Bet365 has agreed to continue to give its data to Oddschecker through a multi-year partnership, building on a relationship that was one of the first ever formed between the two entities. As Bet365 continues to be a heavy-hitter in the UK and looks to US expansion, it will be able to capitalize on significant exposure that will help its marketing efforts.

Bet365 has been a “core part of the Oddschecker grid position” for more than 20 years, according to a statement by the odds platform. It also holds the “position one status” on the platform, where it has remained since 2006. Bet365 has a massive presence in the UK and is also found in countries around the world.

As soon as the US opened its sports gambling market following the death of PASPA, it was ready to jump in and join the party. It teamed up with Century Casinos this past May on a ten-year deal that sees the sportsbook provide digital sports gambling services to the casino operator and, previously, had already joined forces with casino operators out of New Jersey.

Being able to compare odds from different sportsbooks is a great service to gamblers. It allows them to maximize their investment and get the biggest bang for their buck, and also has implications on how gaming operators interact with users. By putting as much data about sportsbooks out there, it forces the operators to continue to innovate and work harder to attract customers, giving the users additional benefits and rewards to keep them happy.

Oddschecker CEO Toby Bentall is happy to move forward with Bet365 and said in the statement, “We are proud to secure another multi-year partnership extension with bet365, and so continue to provide our users with one of the best betting experiences out there via our integrated platforms.

“bet365 has consistently proved our most popular integrated brand from a user activity perspective, and the partnership has yielded significant mutual benefit for over fifteen years and counting. We expect to see this continue, particularly given the traffic growth oddschecker is experiencing with the recent Google search update.”

The UK gaming environment is currently somewhat in a state of flux. Gaming regulators are coming down hard on the industry, but COVID-19 is also forcing operators to take a serious look at their ability to remain resilient when faced with hard times. In situations like these, Oddschecker and sites like it become even more important, as they can act as a source to determine reliable gaming solutions in order to avoid some of the fly-by-night alternatives.