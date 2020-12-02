Doug Polk moves $600,000 clear of Daniel Negreanu

The latest session in the epic heads-up no limit hold’em clash between Daniel Negreanu and Doug Polk saw the latter move a massive $596,197.89 into the lead. After 12 sessions, that’s a fairly obvious average profit of $50,000 per session for Polk, but while Negreanu is well down at this point after just 5,751 hands of the 25,000-hand challenge, Polk wasn’t gloating, merely stating the numbers on social media in recent days.

Session 12: +$332,178.14 over 684 hands



Total: +$596,197.89 over 5,751 hands



Monster session today. Hit everything. Every hero call went right. Every big bluff got through. Every runout gave me the nuts. Every all in went my way. This was the kind of session you dream about. — Doug "Truck Driver" Polk (@DougPolkVids) November 29, 2020

He’s put a lot out there in recent days, has Polk and we don’t just mean in the game itself. Having offered to show “occasional” hole cards if a particular tweet got 25,000 retweets (it sits at just 5,100 so far) Polk even had time to retort back at Joey Ingram that ‘you’ll never hit a home run if you don’t swing the bat’.

Jason Mercier wasn’t convinced.

“Occasional” hole cards



Will get “occasional” retweets — Jason Mercier (@JasonMercier) December 1, 2020

Negreanu himself isn’t exactly disconsolate, and will know that there is a very long way to go in the contest. Rocky Balboa wasn’t up in the fight until the last round against Apollo Creed, was he?

It’s an Opus One kinda night in the Negreanu household pic.twitter.com/dUptNQakR6 — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) December 1, 2020

Despite the likelihood of catching Polk and Negreanu running up Venice Beach together chatting three-bet ranges being lower than, well, some three-bet ranges, it does seem like the two men have grown closer during this event. Not ‘teeth and posterior’ kinda close, but there’s at least a kinship about them sitting down to play – both men have earned each other’s respect for making it to the online felt at WSOP.com.

A win is a win but this freaking guy is WORLD CLASS at folding preflop when I have Aces! I have video evidence we are now at exactly 10 straight times where he has either open folded, folded bb, or folded t a 3 bet.



4 times in today’s session. 😂 — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) December 1, 2020

With Bill Perkins having a sizeable chunk of his fortune of the outcome of the game – he’s on Team DNegs – it does feel like the next 4,000 hands or so will have a huge bearing on the rest of the contest. If Negreanu is fighting to comeback from a seven-figure loss at around 10,000 hands, we can see him quitting when 12,500 hands are reached, as is permissible to both players.

Poker Shares currently have Daniel Negreanu as a massive 13.50 underdog, up against the racing certainty of Polk at 1.04. With a range of markets available on Polk vs. Negreanu via Poker Shares, anything is possible. With an increased schedule ‘on the cards’ over the next few weeks, all eyes will be on the GGPoker Twitch channel and Doug Polk’s YouTube channel over the coming days and weeks in the build-up to Christmas.