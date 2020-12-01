GGPoker teams up with Poker Shares

In many ways, it’s the most natural poker partnership to come along in some time – GGPoker, the site who brought us 54 of the 85 WSOP bracelet events in the summer, have teamed up with Poker Shares to bring betting and poker together in perfect harmony.

Sportsbetting and poker go together like strawberries and cream, like Daniel Negreanu and Doug Polk, like the rubber and the road. Betting on the final nine players of events such as the Super MILLION$ is an exciting development, as announced by the poker site over the weekend.

Setting aside the novelty of the idea, it’s been a long time since betting on poker was ever so good, and the line-up for the final table of the Super MILLION$ this week is incredible, as shown by poker media’s Barry Carter’s effort.

(Twitter: @Barry_Carter)

With players like Koray Aldemir, Niklas Astedt and Pascal Hartmann all in with a shout, it will perhaps be Astedt who ends up as the betting favourite in terms of money wagered, if only for the fact that the Swedish player is yet to win the weekly flagship event on GGPoker.

The current favourite is Koray Aldemir, however, reflecting his chipstack and experience in the game. In online poker terms, we hope that this opens up Poker Shares markets on way more online poker tables, not just Super MILLION$ final tables.

To enter the GGPoker ‘Price Boost’ offer on Twitter, all you have to do is to log into your GGPoker and Poker Shares account on your PC, head to the Super MILLION$ final table, open the table and bet on your pick once the odds are up on your screen. With a minimum bet of just one cent and a maximum bet of $500, how much you stake is up to you. How much you win, you can find out by watching the Super MILLION$ finale.

With any boosted winnings being paid out in tourney tickets, it’s an exciting time both to be playing on GGPoker and betting on the outcome on Poker Shares. There are sure to be more final tables available to wager on before long at Poker Shares… you can bet on that.