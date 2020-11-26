Caribbean Poker Party main event won by Diego Ventura for $879,894

The winner of the 2020 partypoker Caribbean Poker Party Main Event is Peruvian poker pro Diego Ventura, and he did it in style as he won the top prize of $879,894.

Going ‘wire to wire’, Ventura led after his Day 1 flight, the end of Day 2 and was the last man sitting with chips from his home as he dominated the event with merciless skill and power.

On a day which will always be remembered for the passing of another Diego, Ventura proved himself to be as untouchable on the felt as Maradona once was on the football pitch. Entering the Main Event for $5,300, Ventura made it look easy as he became the fifth and surely greatest CPP Main Event champion.

The final day started off with Ventura leading the way by some distance, sitting with 300 million chips when his nearest rival had 193 million and third in chips had less than half the chip leader’s stack. That dominance by the Peruvian never ended, with three players busted before the first break even began.

Out first and cashing for $65,331 was Ukrainian player Pavlo Kolinkovskyi, who called off 23 big blinds with ace-king and was ahead pre-flop against Grayson Ramage, who had been at it with queen-jack. The jack-high flop played out through the board and the field was down to eight players.

It was a British player who left next as Jonathan Proudfoot hopped onto the bad foot as he crashed out in 8th place for $78,812, his all-in move with 11 big blinds seeing his ace-four dominated by partypoker Team Pro Isaac ‘Action’ Haxton, who won that pot to add another scalp to his collection.

When Mexican player Enrico Camosci busted in 7th place for $99,552 after chasing an open-ended straight draw on the turn against the pocket queens of Ramage, just six players remained, with the first six-figure score next to be awarded.

The player who busted in 6th place was Aleksejs Ponakovs, calling off his final 15 big blinds when Ventura set him all-in from the small blind. Ponakovs called it off from the big and saw that his queen-jack was well behind Ventura’s ace-jack, which held with ease. His chip mountain wasn’t crumbling even a little, rising higher and higher instead.

It would be Haxton who left next, his run ending in 5th place for $200,659 when his ace-king couldn’t hit against Ramage’s pocket eights. And the field was reduced to just three when Philippe D’Auteuil was busted by Ventura just a few minutes later. D’Auteuil was all-in for around 12 bigs with a gutshot on the flop and a flush draw on the turn, but bricked both to see Ventura’s made hand hold.

When Lithuanian player Dominykas Mikolaitis busted in 3rd place for $417,807, it was Ventura who was the deliverer of the inevitable bust-out yet again, the Peruvian’s ace-jack happy to call Mikolaitis’ three-bet all-in pre-flop with ace-nine. A king-queen-ten flop gave Peru’s all-time #1 poker player a Broadway straight.

Heads-up was not the formality you might have thought, with the stacks far more even that possibly Ventura himself would have hoped. Those two big bust-outs had seen Ramage amass 343 million chips, well behind the 690 million chips of Ventura, but despite that it was a tense affair much of an hour.

In the end, the deck ran cold for Ramage and hotter than his raising percentage for Ventura, Ramage opening up the action with pocket queens and Ventura calling with the ‘Toby Lewis- ten-eight. When Ventura flopped top two pair, he check-called Ramage’s bet and did the same on the deuce turn. On the river, an ineffective seven yielded another check from Ventura then a call after Ramage moved all-in and the tournament was over in the Peruvian’s favour.

While Grayson Ramage cashed for a very impressive $631,636 after contributing a lot to the story of the final table, Diego Ventura deserved the title of Caribbean Poker Party Main Event champion and he will always have, along with his prize of $879,894 to remember.

partypoker Caribbean Poker Party Main Event Final Table Results:

Place Player Country Prize 1st Diego Ventura Peru $879,894 2nd Grayson Ramage Canada $631,636 3rd Dominykas Mikolaitis Lithuania $417,807 4th Philippe D’Auteuil Canada $283,101 5th Isaac Haxton Canada $200,659 6th Aleksejs Ponakovs Estonia $142,069 7th Enrico Camosci Mexico $99,552 8th Jonathan Proudfoot United Kingdom $78,812 9th Pavlo Kolinkovskyi Ukraine $65,331

