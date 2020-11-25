Jan-Eric Schwippert wins Caribbean Poker Party Warm-Up for $100,273

The latest winner in the list of Caribbean Poker Party success stories has been confirmed as German pro, Jan-Eric Schwippert. Schwippert, who has over $6 million in live winnings, last night won the 7th event of the CPP 2020 Online Series by taking down the Warm-Up for a whopping $100,273 in total prizes.

Day 1c was a turbo feeder straight into Day 2, which helped the field swell way past the $500,000 guarantee. The final number of total entries was boosted by 326 players from that flight, meaning that there was $631,000 up for grabs in total. With online regular Pedro Padilha leading the 69 remaining Day 1c players into the Day 2 action, the final day of the event was fast and furious stuff, featuring Day 1a and Day 1b chip leaders Klaus Mortensen and Tom Delaine.

The final table played out in dramatic fashion as Schwippert got the win against some fine opposition, with the bounty element of the competition really coming into its own to provide some thrilling final table action.

First to depart the nine-player table was Yevgeny Fidchuk from Russia, who won $9,095 in total when he crashed out before anyone else. He was followed to the virtual rail by Day 1b chip leader Tom Delaine, whose $8,109 in bounty prizes meant he actually cashed for more than Austrian poker pro Hannes Speiser in 7th place. With Patrice Brandt exiting in 6th place and Daniél Nagy from Hungary busting in 5th, the aggression really ramped up in the final four, with American Ken Smaron and Argentinian Ramiro Petrone both departing for $29,654 and $45,490 respectively, the stage was set for a heads-up battle to saviour.

While it was Germany’s Jan-Eric Schwippert who eventually won out, British tournament poker legend Chris Moorman can consider himself unlucky after a brave fight, the world record holder for tournament cashes (Moorman has won in excess of $12 million online) eventually lost out for a chopped tournament prize but a lot fewer bounties, cashing for a total of $55,172.

For Schwippert, however, it was another six-figure score to add to his collection, and a Caribbean Poker Party title too.

Partypoker Caribbean Poker Party Warm-Up Final Table Results:

Place Player Country Bounties Tourney Prize Total Winnings 1st Jan-Eric Schwippert Germany $56,203 $44,070 $100,273 2nd Chris Moorman United Kingdom $11,164 $44,008 $55,172 3rd Ramiro Petrone Argentina $15,172 $30,318 $45,490 4th Kenneth Smaron United States $8,844 $20,810 $29,654 5th Daniél Nagy Hungary $6,672 $14,488 $21,160 6th Patrice Brandt United Kingdom $2,703 $10,399 $13,102 7th Hanner Speiser Austria $4,422 $6,809 $11,231 8th Tom Delaine France $8,109 $5,558 $13,667 9th Yevgeny Fidchuk Russia $4,422 $4,673 $9,095

Want to watch cards-up coverage of the $25,000 buy-in Super High Roller final table event at the 2020 CPP Online Series? You can do so right here: