PAGCOR clarification on grant of permission for Manila Integrated Resorts

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) would like to make a clarification on news articles about the grant of permission for Manila’s integrated resorts to accept bets online.

Contrary to a report published by Bloomberg and carried by other international online news sites, PAGCOR President and COO Alfredo Lim did not issue any statement confirming that City of Dreams Manila, Okada Manila and Solaire Resort and Casino have been given the green light to take online bets.

Lim, however, acknowledged that Solaire Resort and Casino’s application has already been approved under strict conditions but its system will still undergo testing by the Gaming Licensing and Development Department. City of Dreams Manila and Okada Manila have filed their applications to accept bets online, but these are still being studied by PAGCOR’s concerned departments.

Solaire is just about to make a presentation on the processes of online betting, while the respective applications of City of Dreams Manila and Okada still need to undergo evaluation.