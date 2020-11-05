iGaming Next: Online to deliver 3 days of awesome gambling discussion

The upcoming iGaming Next Online: Adventure of Change offers not only one of the best convention platforms for the gambling industry to network on, but one of the year’s best agenda’s of industry speakers. The 3 day event, from November 10 to 12, has some of the most interesting discussions you can expect to see this year.

State of the Gambling Industry

As we end the tumultuous year that was 2020, iGaming Next Online starts off the event is a Fireside Chat, featuring iGaming Next’s Co-Foudner and Managing Director Pierre Lindh chatting with Todd Haushalter, Evolution Gaming Chief Product officer, discussing “Where things are going tomorrow and beyond.”

But if you’re more into the wheeling and dealing of Mergers and Acquisitions, just come back later in the day for the Investors panel, looking at “The best deals and biggest fails in iGaming.” There’s bound to be a lot of change happening in the industry, and Moderator Lahcene Merzoug will lead a panel looking at the best offers out there.

That’s just a starter though. The pandemic looks like it may last a bit longer, so our very own Rebecca Liggero Fontana will then discuss Pandemic Proof Investments and Emerging market trends with Jason Ader, Co-Founder and CEO of SpringOwl Asset Management LLC.

Bitcoin for Gambling

All signs point to Bitcoin being a huge part of the gambling industry’s future. Sharing his own insights into how the Bitcoin blockchain can be leveraged for the industry, our site founder Calvin Ayre will share his wisdom on “Using Bitcoin to run your online gambling business.”

Getting more into the details of exactly what it will take to start conducting gambling operations on a blockchain, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen will lead a panel of Matthew Dickson, BitBoss Corporation Co-founder and CEO and Phillip Runyan, Hold Gaming Founder & CEO. The group will look at “How can Blockchain entice the iGaming industry?”

Running a better gambling operation

It wouldn’t be a great gambling industry event without plenty of advice on how to follow best practices, and iGaming Next has you covered. Day 1 will offer a Panel Discussion looking at “A day in the life of the CEO.” Moderator David Flynn, CEO of Glitnor Group will be joined by Tsachi Maimon, CEO of Aspire Global and Robert Andersson, CEO of Acroud, to discuss how to act in the top job.

But as we all know, gambling is just another form of entertainment, and it’s got stiff competition. Moderator Jesper Kärrbrink, Chairman of Green Jade Games, will be joined by Dylan Slaney, SVP Casino, Platform & iLottery of SG Digital and Scientific Games to discuss “Forget gambling – learn entertainment. Or how to compete with Netflix and Amazon?”

Some of the ideas you might need for that challenge could come from the next fireside chat, “Turning ideas into a product.” Blaine Graboyes, Co-founder and CEO of GameCo will discuss how to get to that next step of innovation with Mats Westerlund, CEO & Founder of Indie Consulting.

Getting marketing right

Day 2 is all about marketing, and there’s so many different ways to tackle it, starting with “What Relationship Marketing Can Do for You?” Rebecca Liggero Fontana returns to chat with Rahul Sood, Co-founder of Unikrn and Creator of Microsoft Ventures.

Later in the day, a panel led by Pierre Lindh will try to crack “How to Attract and Retain Millennials?” He moderates a panel consisting of Mikael Hansson, Founder and CEO of Enteractive, Jesper Svensson, CEO of Betsson Operations and Gavin Hamilton, COO of NetEnt.

And as the industry has to increasingly step up its own responsibility, Simo Dragicevic, CEO of Betbuddy (part of Playtech group) will deliver a talk on “Player Engagement in the context of Responsible Gambling.”

How do we innovate?

A keen eye to the conference agenda will know that we can expect a full-on Debate on if “Radical Innovation is dead, long live incremental innovation?” Moderator Sam Brown, CCO of Hero Gaming will try to find middle ground between Nick Garner, Founder of Invesmore.com and Robin Eirik Reed, Investor, Chair and CEO within Digital Entertainment, iGaming and Sports.

One thing we can mostly agree on though is innovation will involve some form of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Helping with that will be Zabella Demirtshyan, B2B Marketing Manager of BetConstruct, discussing “Intelligent Ways to Integrate AI into iGaming.”

Keys to Organizational Success

The final day of the conference is all about HR matters, and how to run a better office. That starts with a keynote speech on “Optimize communication in your workplace,” delivered by Alexander Grabner-Jarlung, TED Speaking Coach, Director, Partner Consultant & PowerPoint Specialist from David JP Phillips Int. Business.

With so many of us working from home for the foreseeable future, the next panel, moderated by Marie Louise Theobald, CPO of Hero Gaming, will look at “Handling your remote, cross-cultural team.” She’s joined by Tinatin Bonney, Head of HR Latvia, Romania, Malta, Belgium, Spain & Engineering Hubs of Evolution Gaming and Mikael Ångman, Chief HR Officer (interim) of NetEnt.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be turnover. To help keep your company fully staffed, Lena Nordin, Chief HR Officer of the Betsson Group, will have a Fireside Chat with Scott Dodson, CMO of Hero Gaming, on “Succeeding in remote onboarding.”

That’s just a small taste of all the fascinating topics that will be covered at iGaming Next Online: Adventure of Change. So many more great dsicussions will be on offer, along with the great platform and festivities we’ve come to expect from iGaming Next. You can register now, for free, to make sure you don’t miss any of it.