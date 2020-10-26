Mike-Matusow-and-Phil-Hellmuth-both-betting-big-on-Daniel-Negreanu

With just a week until one of the most hotly-anticipated poker grudge matches of all-time begins, two familiar faces to poker fans have come out in support of Daniel Negreanu.

It’s just seven days until Daniel Negreanu takes on Doug Polk at two tables of $200$400 NLHE on WSOP.com, and while Poker Shares have Polk as a big favourite, better than 4/1 in fact, there are two big names who are more than willing to take Negreanu to win at that price.

Mike Matusow was the first big name to come out in defence of Daniel Negreanu’s chances and has put his money where his considerable mouth is, putting down $10,000 of his own money at odds of 4/1. Turns out, $10,000 is half of ‘The Mouth’s bankroll, at least, according to the man himself.

Well I did it! I bet 10k of my 20k bankroll on @RealKidPoker getting 4 to 1 vs @DougPolkVids. I would of bet it all but needed 6k for bills on nov. 1st. Plus the 5k I bet on Trump to win in March that could be in jeopardy. Let’s go @RealKidPoker don’t let me go bust again! — Mike Matusow (@themouthmatusow) October 22, 2020

With everyone enjoying a good chortle at Matusow’s statement, Negreanu himself tweeted a ‘Yikes’ GIF in response to the wager. Doug Polk didn’t hold back, originally saying, “Please dont do this.”, before jokingly following this comment with, “I mean come on, you are really going to leave the other 10k on the sideline?”

While most were happy to laugh at Matusow, not least because of his inclusion in that Tweet of his $5,000 bet on Donald Trump being re-elected as President, one of his famous Las Vegas friends was more than happy to agree.

Phil Hellmuth, 15-time WSOP bracelet winner and an old friend of Negreanu thought the odds offered for Kid Poker to win were much too long at 4/1 and was happy to say so in public.

I think @DougPolkVids is an amazing heads up player! Especially in no limit holdem, esp online, esp over 25,000 hands. But, I’m hearing Doug is 4-to-1 favorite over @RealKidPoker. This seems high, and I’ll bet on Daniel at 4-to-1. Reach out to me if your credible — phil_hellmuth (@phil_hellmuth) October 22, 2020

Hellmuth’s offer was taken up by former WSOP final table player Dan Ott, who commented: ‘I’m willing to bet 40k on Doug. I will put up the 40k first if necessary. Let me know.”

Hellmuth did indeed let him know, however, explaining that he has a bet booked already – with Negreanu’s opponent.

“I bet $20,000 to $80,000 with [Doug Polk]. That’s enough for now Dan..”

Who’ll win once the chips are on the table and the cards are in the air? That’s anyone’s guess, but if you agree with Mike ‘The Mouth’ Matusow and Phil ‘The Poker Brat’ Hellmuth, then those odds of 4/1 aren’t just available with Doug Polk on Twitter, but also at William Hill.

The battle of the hype is almost over, with the war at the felt between Doug Polk and Daniel Negreanu kicking off on WSOP.com on November 1st. We can’t wait to see who takes an early lead.