Matthias Eibinger leads Super MILLION$ as Stephen Chidwick reaches final table again

A high-quality Super MILLION$ event on GGPoker has created a final table full of superstars to reassemble on Tuesday night.

Austrian super high roller and Pokercode co-creator Matthias Eibinger leads the final table of players in to the action with the chip stack which will be the envy of his opponents, taking over 93 big blinds into the final nine showdown.

With all the action playing out on the GGPoker Twitch channel, the top prize of $317,740 far outweighs the smallest prize remaining on offer, the 9th-place prize of $41,608. Eibinger’s stack of 4.6million chips dwarves that of his nearest challenger, fellow Austria-based player ‘MrGambol’ (2.8 million chips).

Sitting in 3rd place is Stephen Chidwick, who has reached back-to-back final tables in the popular GGPoker online event of Super MILLION$. Chidwick has an astonishing dozen cashes in the Super MILLION$ and with three final table appearances, will be hopeful of closing it out for another massive result in the $10,300 buy-in event, having been runner-up in last week’s event. Can he go one better? He’ll be up against quality right through the final table, with players such as German Ole Schemion (893,269/17 big blinds) and Canadian Sean Winter (765,702/15 big blinds) both sure to threaten.

Elsewhere at the final table, the feelgood story is the tale of Philipp DAuteuil, who qualified for the event via a $100 satellite and could win a vast six-figure reward for his initial investment. Having once finished 3rd at an EPT Main Event in London, DAuteuil will be hoping that he can win a handsome sum for his $100 satellite win and has sold 50% of himself on the GGPoker platform, meaning plenty more will be rooting for him too.

With a talented collection of players all vying for position among the hopefuls looking to clinch another big online win, one of the tournament series of the pandemic looks set to thrill fans all over again as Matthias Eibinger, Stephen Chidwick, Ole Schemion and others all fight it out to become the latest Super MILLION$ GGPoker winner and make themselves better off to the tune of $317,740.

Super MILLION$ Final Table Tuesday October 20th, 2020: